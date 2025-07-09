The Samsung Galaxy Ring is on sale for its lowest price ever thanks to Prime Day

Samsung may have only entered this smart ring market this time last year, but its first-generation Galaxy Ring has proved quite impressive – especially if you're in the Galaxy ecosystem. Less than a year after its formal debut, Amazon is taking $100 off the Galaxy Ring for Prime Day 2025, bringing it down to just $299.99 in gold, black, and silver.

In our review of the Galaxy Ring, we ultimately gave the smart ring four and a half out of five stars, calling it "the top smart ring for Samsung users."

And that about sums it up: Samsung's delivering the expected health and activity tracking in a sleek smart ring that works best – and only – with a Galaxy phone. It even plays well if you also have a Galaxy Watch.

Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy RIng

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon For Prime Day 2025, Amazon's taking 25% or $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Ring. That brings the smart ring down to a record-low price of $299.99 in black, gold, or silver. Once paired with a Galaxy phone, you can wear the Galaxy Ring to track your activity and health. It doesn't require a subscription cost, unlike the Oura Ring, and works within Samsung's Health app.

Regardless of color, Samsung's Galaxy Ring features a shiny scratch-resistant titanium finish with a concave to further reduce nicks. It's all about what's on the inside, and that's the all-important sensor stack to track activity and key health metrics like heart rate, skin temperature, and sleep.

One major feature is that it comes with a clear carrying case that doubles as the charger out of the box. And yes, it does open like a traditional ring box. In our testing – though this can vary depending on usage, think workout tracking – the Galaxy Ring lasted for up to six days.

Now, make sure you have a Galaxy phone, as you'll need that to use the Galayx Ring. If you already have a Galaxy Watch – maybe an Ultra or Watch 7 – it can work in conjunction with those wearables. You can also use gestures to control things on your Galaxy phone, like the camera shutter.

At $100 off and with rumors suggesting we won't see a new Galaxy Ring at the July 9th Galaxy Unpacked event, this is an excellent time to score the first generation, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day sale.