The Samsung Galaxy Ring is on sale for its lowest price ever thanks to Prime Day

If you like Samsung, it might be time to put a Galaxy Ring on it
Samsung may have only entered this smart ring market this time last year, but its first-generation Galaxy Ring has proved quite impressive – especially if you're in the Galaxy ecosystem. Less than a year after its formal debut, Amazon is taking $100 off the Galaxy Ring for Prime Day 2025, bringing it down to just $299.99 in gold, black, and silver.
In our review of the Galaxy Ring, we ultimately gave the smart ring four and a half out of five stars, calling it "the top smart ring for Samsung users."
And that about sums it up: Samsung's delivering the expected health and activity tracking in a sleek smart ring that works best – and only – with a Galaxy phone. It even plays well if you also have a Galaxy Watch.
For Prime Day 2025, Amazon's taking 25% or $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Ring. That brings the smart ring down to a record-low price of $299.99 in black, gold, or silver. Once paired with a Galaxy phone, you can wear the Galaxy Ring to track your activity and health. It doesn't require a subscription cost, unlike the Oura Ring, and works within Samsung's Health app.
Regardless of color, Samsung's Galaxy Ring features a shiny scratch-resistant titanium finish with a concave to further reduce nicks. It's all about what's on the inside, and that's the all-important sensor stack to track activity and key health metrics like heart rate, skin temperature, and sleep.
One major feature is that it comes with a clear carrying case that doubles as the charger out of the box. And yes, it does open like a traditional ring box. In our testing – though this can vary depending on usage, think workout tracking – the Galaxy Ring lasted for up to six days.
Now, make sure you have a Galaxy phone, as you'll need that to use the Galayx Ring. If you already have a Galaxy Watch – maybe an Ultra or Watch 7 – it can work in conjunction with those wearables. You can also use gestures to control things on your Galaxy phone, like the camera shutter.
At $100 off and with rumors suggesting we won't see a new Galaxy Ring at the July 9th Galaxy Unpacked event, this is an excellent time to score the first generation, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day sale.
