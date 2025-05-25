The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is on sale again for Memorial Day, and I honestly don't think you're going to find a better deal
Save 40% on Amazon right now
The Memorial Day sales are in full swing, and Amazon has just dropped a huge bargain for Samsung fans and fitness addicts. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has dropped from
$649 to just $390 on Amazon, a massive 40% savings and just $10 off its lowest price ever.
• Visit Amazon's full Memorial Day sale here
Samsung's biggest and best watch yet has been on sale before, but this is certainly the cheapest you'll find it right now. It's a popular watch, with its thick titanium shell and gorgeous AMOLED screen, and you're unlikely to find it any cheaper this Memorial Day weekend. Check out the full deal below:
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal
Get 40% off the Galaxy Watch Ultra in its Titanium Gray color scheme at Amazon right now. Unfortunately the other colors don't have the same offer on, with the Titanium White version costing $10 more.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch around, with an enormous 100-day battery life, rugged exterior, and advanced GPS features perfect for adventures.
In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we gave it four stars, calling it "technically Samsung's best watch yet" due to its advanced technical specifications, from its tough exterior to the components used in its internal construction. An impressive 40% discount is not to be sniffed at.
Frankly, as TechRadar's senior wearables ed and a bona fide smartwatch expert, I'd be shocked if we found a better smartwatch deal this Memorial Day.
More Memorial Day Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
