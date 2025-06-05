Samsung is slashing prices on our favorite Galaxy Watches - better than Black Friday

The official Samsung Store has just launched a massive 'Discover Samsung' summer sale this week, and it includes some of the best deals yet on the latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get the Galaxy Watch 7 with either a $100 upfront discount or $175 trade-in rebate, or the Galaxy Watch Ultra with a $200 discount or $325 rebate; both excellent deals.

For the record, these deals are the best we've seen so far on either device and a real highlight of the brand's Summer sale. In fact, today's deals are even better than those featured in Samsung's Black Friday sale back in November.

With either an upfront discount or rebate, there are multiple ways to save today, regardless of whether you're trading in or not. I'd particularly recommend checking out the massive $200 upfront discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra since it's the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and a real favorite here at TechRadar.

Today's best Galaxy Watch deals at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $199.99 or up to $175 off with a trade-in at Samsung

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with either an impressive upfront discount or a trade-in rebate at Samsung's summer sale today. Its sleek, bezel-free design, shiny Super AMOLED display, and sturdy, adjustable band offer durability and comfort without tackiness. Health and fitness tracking is guaranteed, alongside other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms and Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $449.99, or up to $325 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch you can buy, and right now, it's available with a great summer special. The choices today include either an instant trade-in rebate of up to $325 or a flat upfront discount of $200. With its extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is an excellent choice for those with an active lifestyle.

Which device should you go for?

(Image credit: Future)

You can check our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review pages if you want to read about these excellent devices in-depth. In short, both are fantastic choices if you want a powerful smartwatch to pair up with your Android flagship.

As an overview, the Ultra features more a more rugged build, bigger displayand battery, and more multi-sport tracking modes. It is a much chunkier device, however, and much pricier than the Galaxy Watch 7, which is better suited as an every-day casual wearable.