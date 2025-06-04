Samsung's huge summer sale is live: I've picked the 17 best deals on the Galaxy S25, Galaxy Watch, QLED TVs, and more

The massive Discover Samsung Summer Sale is officially live this week, bringing deals across nearly every product category at the site. That includes the latest Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, QLED and OLED TVs, and major appliances.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been picking through today's sale at Samsung to find deals on models that we rate highly here on site. You can see my recommendations just below.

Some of these promos are rollovers from last week’s Memorial Day sale, but Samsung has added a few fresh deals to keep things interesting. Highlights include up to $620 in trade-in savings on the latest Galaxy S25 series, TVs starting at just $359, and up to $1,600 off the brand's high-end refrigerators, ranges, and other major appliances.

Notably, Samsung’s wearables are at some of the lowest prices yet. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, for example, both have deals that are even better than those we saw over Memorial Day. With up to $200 off upfront, today's summer discounts are particularly good if you need a brand-new smartwatch.

You can see a full selection of my recommendations just below. Note that most of these offers are set to expire at midnight on Sunday, so there isn't a huge amount of time left to get a discount.

Best deals in the Discover Samsung Summer Sale

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: up to $630 off with a trade, plus free storage upgrade at Samsung

The best phone deal in the Discover Samsung sale is on the latest Galaxy S25 series. All three devices are available with a free storage upgrade this week, plus an instant trade-in rebate of up to $630. While we've seen bigger rebates before at the retailer, the storage upgrade is always a useful addition and a promotion that's well worth considering whenever it crops up.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $199.99 or up to $175 off with a trade-in at Samsung

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with either an impressive upfront discount or a trade-in rebate at Samsung's summer sale today. Its sleek, bezel-free design, shiny Super AMOLED display, and sturdy, adjustable band offer durability and comfort without tackiness. Health and fitness tracking is guaranteed, alongside other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms and Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $449.99, or up to $325 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch you can buy, and right now, it's available with a great summer special. The choices today include either an instant trade-in rebate of up to $325 or a flat upfront discount of $200. With its extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is an excellent choice for those with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off with a trade-in, plus $100 store credit at Samsung

Samsung's latest deal on the Galaxy Ring offers an impressive combination of a trade-in rebate and a nice little chunk of store credit on the house. Specifically, trading in almost any other smart ring or smartwatch gets you a huge discount of up to $250 – enough to get one of our favorite wearables for just $150. The credit here can also be used to get a discount on several phones, earbuds, or smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra: was $1,319 now $1,119.99, or up to $710 off with a trade-in at Samsung

While pricey, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a super-high-end tablet that's perfect for power users and creatives alike. Featuring a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and plenty of power under the hood, it's a fantastic choice for both productivity and content. While it's still extremely expensive, Samsung's summer sale offers either a nice upfront discount or a big trade-in rebate.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor: was $1,799 now $999 at Samsung The awesome Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is down to a record-low price in the Discover Samsung sale. With an incredible 49-inch curved display capable of a 240Hz refresh rate, this incredibly premium monitor is sure to be the centerpiece of any gaming setup.

Samsung 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $979.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 70-inch model is on sale for just $979.99, which is the same price as Memorial Day.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $359.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $359.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung One of the best TV deals in the Samsung Summer sale is the 65-inch S90D OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,499.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound. Note that this particular display was $200 cheaper over Memorial Day but today's deal is still quite good.

Samsung 65-inch QN85D QLED TV: was $3,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung The Samsung QN85D is the entry-level model in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED (mini-LED) range and delivers excellent contrast levels, dynamic colors, and realistic textures. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, and a wealth of cloud gaming options. Today's deal from in the Samsung Summer sale brings this display to within $200 of its lowest ever price.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer's Summer sale has shaved $500 off the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. Again, this one was $200 cheaper over Memorial Day but today's deal is still worth checking out.

Major appliances: up to $1,600 off, plus up to $350 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's summer sale includes a huge array of discounts on the brand's excellent white goods. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to $1,600 on popular models, including refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or replacing an old appliance, now is a great time to buy since many of these discounts are hold-outs from the brand's comprehensive Memorial Day sale.