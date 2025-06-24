Samsung's 4th of July sale is live and I've rounded up the 11 best deals from

Just ahead of the official holiday, Samsung has launched its 4th of July TV sale event. It's one of the best opportunities of the year to score record-low prices on Samsung's best-selling 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs, with over $1,000 in savings.



• Shop Samsung full sale



As TechRadar's deals editor who specializes in TVs, I've gone through Samsung's 4th of July sale and hand-picked today's 11 best deals. The best part about Samsung's sale is that it includes a wide range of displays from brand-new OLED TVs and popular older models, with prices starting at $549.99.



A few of my favorite deals that offer incredible value include a $1,000 discount on Samsung's stunning 75-inch The Frame QLED TV, the all-new Samsung 55-inch S90F on sale for its lowest price yet, $1,599.99, and the popular Samsung 75-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for only $549.99.



Shop more of Samsung's best TV deals below, and keep in mind this is the retailer's official 4th of July sale, which means you won't find better prices on the holiday itself. You can also visit our 4th of July sales guide for more early offers around the web.

Samsung's 11 best 4th of July TV deals

Samsung 77-inch S90D OLED TV: was $3,699.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung Samsung's 77-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,999.99, thanks to a whopping $1,700 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer's 4th of July sale has a massive $1,000 discount on the 75-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung QN900D 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TV: was $6,299.99 now $3,999.99 at Samsung If you want to upgrade to an 8K display, Samsung's QN900D is an outstanding option. It offers stunning picture quality, effective 8K AI upscaling, and a sleek, slim build. The Samsung QN900D Series also packs a 240Hz refresh rate at 4K, 120Hz at 8K, and the company's NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor under the hood. Today's 4th of July deal from Samsung slashes $2,300 off the price, bringing it down to a record-low.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,999.99 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is a great value for money after this huge $1,300 price cut. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this TV is great for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes it one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Samsung Samsung's cheapest 4th of July TV deal is the popular 75-inch DU7200 Series display on sale for only $549.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an intuitive Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $600.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Samsung A 70-inch QLED display for $899.99 is an unbelievable deal. While it's an older-model, released in 2024, it still has the brilliant colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung 65-inch QN85D QLED TV: was $3,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung The Samsung QN85D is the entry-level model in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED (mini-LED) range and delivers excellent contrast levels, dynamic colors, and realistic textures. It also features four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, as well as a wealth of cloud gaming options. Today's deal from Samsung's 4th of July sale brings the 65-inch model to a new record-low price.

Samsung 55-inch QE1D 4K QLED TV: was $999.99 now $779.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's QE1D QLED TV has been a popular model at TechRadar. The QE1D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. Samsung's 4th of July sale shaves $220 off the 55-inch model.

Samsung 55-inch S90F OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung The S90F OLED TV was just released in April of this year, and Samsung's 4th of July sale has a $200 discount on the 55-inch model. The S90D OLED TV delivers an outstanding picture, thanks to the quantum dot OLED technology and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. You're also getting extensive gaming features and Samsung's impressive Tizen operating system.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV of 2024 is on sale for $899.99 - a new record-low price. That’s an outstanding deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

