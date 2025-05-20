Samsung's massive Memorial Day sale is live – 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs from $349.99

Samsung has launched its official Memorial Day sale, and unsurprisingly, some of the best deals are on Samsung's top-rated TVs. You can find record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs, with up to $2,500 in savings and prices starting at just $349.99.



• Shop Samsung's full sale



I've listed the 9 best Samsung Memorial Day TV deals below, including everything from Samsung's entry-level 4K TV to the latest 2025 QLED display and last year's best-selling OLED TVs. They all offer incredible value, thanks to impressive discounts that you typically won't find outside big holiday sales.



A few stand-out offers include Samsung's highly-rated 65-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99, the all-new 50-inch QN90F Neo QLED TV on sale for $1,399.99, and Samsung's popular 55-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for only $349.99.



Keep in mind that this is the retailer's official Memorial Day sale. You won't find better prices on May 26, so you should take advantage of today's early deals and enjoy your long holiday weekend.

Samsung Memorial Day sale: the 9 best TV deals

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung The best Memorial Day TV deal from Samsung is the 65-inch S90D OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch QN85D QLED TV: was $3,699.99 now $999.99 at Samsung The Samsung QN85D is the entry-level model in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED (mini-LED) range and delivers excellent contrast levels, dynamic colors, and realistic textures. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, and a wealth of cloud gaming options. Today's deal from Samsung's Memorial Day sale brings the 65-inch model to a new record-low price.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer's Memorial Day sale has shaved $700 off the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Samsung A 70-inch QLED display for $899.99 is an unbelievable deal at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. While it's an older model, released in 2024, it still has the brilliant colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $979.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 70-inch model is on sale for just $979.99.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,799.99 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to this massive $1,500 price cut. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this TV is great for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes it one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

