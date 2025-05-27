Time is running out to take advantage of Samsung’s Memorial Day deals, with excellent discounts available on phones, TVs, tablets, and appliances. Whether you’re revamping your kitchen, trading in for a new smartphone, or upgrading your TV, there isn't much time left to score savings of up to $2,100 at the official Samsung Store.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up the 24 best deals at Samsung just down below, including some of our favorite models here on site.

As stated, right now you can save up to $2,100 on some of Samsung’s most popular models, including high-end TVs like the S95D OLED and The Frame. One standout deal is the new Galaxy S25 Edge, which comes with a free storage upgrade, a trade-in rebate worth up to $730, and an exclusive $50 store credit for TechRadar readers.

Appliance deals are especially impressive this Memorial Day too, with savings up to $1,950 on high-end models like Samsung’s Bespoke refrigerators, smart ranges, and washer-dryer sets. These markdowns combine upfront discounts with generous trade-in offers, delivering some of the best deals we've seen yet from the official site.

Note that the Samsung Memorial Day sale will be officially drawing to a close soon now the big day has passed. If you're looking for a bargain, then it's definitely worth shopping sooner rather than later.

Samsung Memorial Day sale: TVs

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung The best Memorial Day TV deal from Samsung is the 65-inch S90D OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch QN85D QLED TV: was $3,699.99 now $999.99 at Samsung The Samsung QN85D is the entry-level model in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED (mini-LED) range and delivers excellent contrast levels, dynamic colors, and realistic textures. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, and a wealth of cloud gaming options. Today's deal from Samsung's Memorial Day sale brings the 65-inch model to a new record-low price.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer's Memorial Day sale has shaved $700 off the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung 70-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $979.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 70-inch model is on sale for just $979.99.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,799.99 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to this massive $1,500 price cut. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this TV is great for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes it one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

Samsung Memorial Day sale: appliances

Refrigerators: up to $1,800 off, plus up to $350 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The Samsung Memorial Day sale is now live and some of the brand's best savings can be found on its wide selection of refrigerators. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to $1,800 on popular models, including French-door styles, Bespoke designs, and fridge-freezer combos. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or replacing an old appliance, now is a great time to buy since you can not only get a huge upfront discount but also up to $350 off when you trade-in an old model.

Washers and dryers: up to $1,350 off, plus up to $350 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung’s Memorial Day sale is also delivering big savings on washers and dryers, with discounts available on a wide range of models. Whether you’re looking for front-load, top-load, or space-saving all-in-one units, now is the perfect time to upgrade your laundry setup, considering you can get up to $1,350 off. On top of these discounts, you can also get up to $350 off with a trade-in rebate when you recycle your old machine.

Ranges: up to $1,000 off, plus up to $300 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Next up in Samsung's Memorial Day sale are the brand's ranges, which include gas, electric, and induction models in both freestanding and slide-in designs. Whether you're a casual cook or a kitchen pro, there's a model to suit your style, with premium features like ambient edge lighting, internal cameras for monitoring your meals, and seamless smart home integration. You can also save up to $300 with a trade-in rebate here, encouraging you to hand over that old range.

Dishwashers: up to $500 off, plus up to $50 off with a trade-in at Samsung

And, finally for major white goods, the Samsung Memorial Day deal also includes dishwashers this week with discounts of up to $500. Multiple styles, colors, and finishes are all on sale today so there are plenty of options to match your kitchen. Features include whisper-quiet operation and smart home integration like auto-door operation. As with other categories, you can save an extra $50 with a trade-in rebate when you recycle your old unit, too.

Vacuums: up to $400 off, plus up to $100 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Last but not least are Samsung's Memorial Day savings on vacuums, with up to $400 off select cordless and robot models. Several models are on sale today, including both budget options and premium models, which feature easy-to-use all-in-one cleaning stations, advanced 5-layer filtration systems, and intelligent AI cleaning.

Samsung Memorial Day sale: phones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: up to $620 off with a trade, free storage upgrade, and $50 credit at Samsung

TechRadar readers can get $50 in added store credit at the official Samsung Store this week thanks to an exclusive promotion. This handy bonus stacks on top of the excellent trade-in rebate of up to $620 off and a free storage upgrade for a massive total savings of $800. Note that if you've already reserved a device, you may not be able to claim our exclusive bonus in addition to that $50 credit.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329 now $249.99 or up to $175 off with a trade-in at Samsung

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with either an impressive upfront discount or a trade-in rebate at Samsung's Memorial Day sale today. Its sleek, bezel-free design, shiny Super AMOLED display, and sturdy, adjustable band offer durability and comfort without tackiness. Health and fitness tracking is guaranteed, alongside other standard smartwatch features such as notifications, alarms and Samsung Pay.