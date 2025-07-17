Having reliable home backup power is becoming more important, especially during outages or emergencies. Portable power stations offer a simple way to keep essential devices running without relying on old-fashioned gas-powered generators.

They’re also useful for RV trips, outdoor events or job sites where electricity isn’t always available. A good power station combines strong output, solid battery life and flexible charging options.

Amazon's Prime Day may be over, but the Oupes Mega 5 Home Backup & Portable Power Station is still on sale directly through Oupes.

Save $2,100 Oupes Mega 5 Home Backup & Portable Power Station: was $5,099 now $2,999 at oupes.com The Oupes Mega 5 is a high-capacity 5,040Wh portable and home backup power station with a 4,000W inverter and 7,000W surge. It comes bundled with a B5 extra battery, doubling the total capacity to 10,080Wh. This setup supports 16 outputs, six charging methods, and can expand even further up to 45.36kWh. Built with a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, it also offers app-based control, seamless UPS backup functionality, and a smart LCD display for real-time system status. It's currently on sale for $2,999 directly from Oupes, saving buyers a total of $2,100 off the original full price. At this price, the complete 10.08kWh system works out to just $299.90 per kWh, making it one of the most cost-effective portable home backup solutions currently available. You can see what we thought of the smaller Oupes Mega 2 here.

Oupes Mega 5 is currently available, with a B5 Extra battery, for $2,999, which is $500 less than its current $3,499 price on Amazon and $2,100 off its original retail price.

The portable power station offers a 5,040Wh capacity and a 4,000W pure sine wave inverter with a 7,000W surge rating. It's powered by a LiFePO4 battery rated for over 3,500 life cycles to 80 percent capacity.

For those with larger backup needs, the system can expand to a maximum 45.36kWh when connected to eight B5 battery units.

It includes 16 output ports to support a wide range of devices. Charging is flexible too, with six input methods including AC, solar, car, and EV chargers.

Under ideal conditions, it can fully charge in 1.3 hours, with a peak 3,900W input rate. The unit also features a seamless UPS mode that supports up to 2,200W loads.

A smart LCD display provides system data, and Bluetooth allows app control within 5 to 10 meters.

If you're thinking about buying a large-capacity backup or portable power station, the Oupes Mega 5 is one of the better deals available right now, but you’ll want to act fast as it won’t stay this price for long.