Oupes offers cheapest kWh portable power station ever - 10Kwh home backup is down to just $299.90/kWh with a massive $2100 saving, but you'll need to act fast
Designed for both home and outdoor use, the Mega 5 comes with an extra battery
Having reliable home backup power is becoming more important, especially during outages or emergencies. Portable power stations offer a simple way to keep essential devices running without relying on old-fashioned gas-powered generators.
They’re also useful for RV trips, outdoor events or job sites where electricity isn’t always available. A good power station combines strong output, solid battery life and flexible charging options.
Amazon's Prime Day may be over, but the Oupes Mega 5 Home Backup & Portable Power Station is still on sale directly through Oupes.
The Oupes Mega 5 is a high-capacity 5,040Wh portable and home backup power station with a 4,000W inverter and 7,000W surge.
It comes bundled with a B5 extra battery, doubling the total capacity to 10,080Wh. This setup supports 16 outputs, six charging methods, and can expand even further up to 45.36kWh.
Built with a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, it also offers app-based control, seamless UPS backup functionality, and a smart LCD display for real-time system status.
It's currently on sale for $2,999 directly from Oupes, saving buyers a total of $2,100 off the original full price.
At this price, the complete 10.08kWh system works out to just $299.90 per kWh, making it one of the most cost-effective portable home backup solutions currently available.
You can see what we thought of the smaller Oupes Mega 2 here.
Oupes Mega 5 is currently available, with a B5 Extra battery, for $2,999, which is $500 less than its current $3,499 price on Amazon and $2,100 off its original retail price.
The portable power station offers a 5,040Wh capacity and a 4,000W pure sine wave inverter with a 7,000W surge rating. It's powered by a LiFePO4 battery rated for over 3,500 life cycles to 80 percent capacity.
For those with larger backup needs, the system can expand to a maximum 45.36kWh when connected to eight B5 battery units.
It includes 16 output ports to support a wide range of devices. Charging is flexible too, with six input methods including AC, solar, car, and EV chargers.
Under ideal conditions, it can fully charge in 1.3 hours, with a peak 3,900W input rate. The unit also features a seamless UPS mode that supports up to 2,200W loads.
A smart LCD display provides system data, and Bluetooth allows app control within 5 to 10 meters.
If you're thinking about buying a large-capacity backup or portable power station, the Oupes Mega 5 is one of the better deals available right now, but you’ll want to act fast as it won’t stay this price for long.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
