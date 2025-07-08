With the Amazon Prime Day sales now in full swing, I’ve spotted an unmissable deal. Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station to a mere $351.12 (was $799). Use the discount code E1000V2PD to get this price

That’s a massive 62% off (about $350) saving in the Amazon Prime Day sales on one of our favorite portable power stations, and a great pick for anyone who needs reliable off-grid power.

The model boasts a 1070Wh battery capacity, fast charging, and easily handles everything from charging up your phone or tablet to powering fridges, TVs, or your AC unit.

Today’s best Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 deal

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2: was $799 now $351.62 at Amazon This is a phenomenal deal for what's on offer - the Explorer 1000 v2 is a highly capable 1070Whr portable power station that's well-equipped for backing up homes and when out and about. There's a lot to like here, with the unit featuring up to 1.5KW output, UPS, and 11 outlets for charging a range of devices and appliances.

When we reviewed the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 and found this 1.07KwH power station is perfectly designed for heavy-duty use at home, at work, and on the road. It’s one of the best portable power stations you can get for charging small devices and household appliances.

It’s a compact option for home backup that even features Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) for keeping you connected during unexpected power outages or if you want to spend the time off grid out in the garden or during a road trip. But it’s that nigh-on $350 discount that really appeals to me here.

More Prime Day portable power station deals at Amazon

Save 46% Jackery Explorer 300 Plus: was $300 now $160.55 at Amazon The Jackery Explorer 300 Plus is a superb budget pick that’s compact, well-built, and ideal for taking on the road - whether you’re camping, road-tripping, or working away from your desk. We reviewed the similar non-Plus version (read it here) and found it lightweight, portable, and very easy to use. With a 288Whr battery capacity, it’s best suited for powering smaller devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Use the code E30025PD to get the price down to $160.55

Save $1,000 Anker Solix F3800: was $3,499 now $2,499 at Best Buy The Anker Solix F3800 is such a good system our reviewer Collin uses it to power his whole home during outages - and it’s our top pick for RVs and home back-up overall. It’s a beast of a unit on wheels. Battery capacity is 3800Whr and we came away after our review, feeling it was perfect for all emergency and back-up needs. There’s battery expansion support and you can connect two together for even more power. Better still, it offers sustainable power since it can be charged using your home’s solar panels.

Save $180 EcoFlow Delta 3: was $699 now $519 at Amazon EcoFlow makes loads of great power stations, and with its 1024 Wh capacity and 1800W output, this ultra-quiet mid-range model is a good choice for those who want a balanced unit for charging a range of devices and small appliances like coffee makers and refrigerators. Top features include battery expansion support, UPS, up to 2200W output when using the boost mode, and a companion app for more control. What I especially like with this unit is the rugged design and IP65 rating for outdoor use.

