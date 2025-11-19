7 superb portable power station deals that I am going to bookmark for Black Friday, including one that’s over $3,000 off right now!

I’ve been tracking the best Black Friday portable power station deals, and several standout models have already seen price cuts. A few have seriously steep reductions, making this a strong year for anyone upgrading their backup or off grid setup.

Compact units like the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 and the EcoFlow Delta 2 continue to be popular choices for camping, short power outages or road trips. They offer around 1kWh of LiFePO4 capacity, fast recharge speeds and a good mix of AC and USB ports, giving users reliable all purpose backup in a small footprint.

Mid range models such as the Oupes Mega 1 and the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 (the latter of which is currently $1000 off) add more power and flexibility. With higher AC output, faster charging, expandable batteries and long cycle life, they suit users who need to run appliances, tools or several devices at once without stepping up to full home backup systems.

At the higher end, large scale power stations like the Fossibot F3600 and the Mango Power E (currently discounted by over $3000!) deliver multi kilowatt output and multi kilowatt hour capacity, making them suitable for extended outages or off grid living.

Jackery Explorer 300: $259 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This Jackery unit delivers 300W power across multiple ports, is compatible with Jackery solar panels, features a sturdy carrying handle, and charges up to 80% capacity in under two hours. Weighing in at 7.1 pounds, this is one of the lightest portable batteries on our list and can recharge up to 6 devices simultaneously. Check out our full review here.

Save 44% ($350) Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2: was $800 now $450 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 has a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2,000W output that peaks at 3,000W. It can recharge in 49 minutes and supports optional solar input, making it useful for home backup, outages or camping. The compact unit offers fast charging, long cycle life and broad device compatibility. In our review, we said it offered "solid versatility for home, work, and adventure use."

Save 29% ($161) Oupes Mega 1: was $550 now $389 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Oupes Mega 1 is a 2000W portable power station with a 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 4500W surge rating. It can expand to 5kWh for larger backup needs and includes UPS support for outages. Solar charging is optional, and its mix of capacity, durability and fast output makes it suitable for home backup, camping and road trips.

Save 59% ($1,000) Bluetti Elite 200 V2: was $1,699 now $699 at BLUETTI US Read more Read less ▼ The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 has a 2,073.6Wh battery and a 2,600W output for running multiple devices at once. It supports fast charging to 80 percent in just over an hour and can power up to nine devices, making it suitable for travel or backup use. An AI driven battery system and automotive grade cells aim to improve safety and reliability. In our review, we said it had "impressive battery, fantastic output, and decent ports." At this price, you save a whopping $1000.

Save 74% ($3,151) Mango Power E: was $4,250 now $1,099 at mangopower.com Read more Read less ▼ The Mango Power E is a home backup and portable power station designed for larger energy needs, offering 3.5kWh to 14kWh of capacity and a 3kW to 6kW AC output. It uses CATL LFP batteries rated for 6,000 cycles and a lifespan of more than 20 years. It can fully charge in about 1.5 hours and includes a 10 year warranty, with potential eligibility for an additional tax credit. In our review we called it the "ultimate home power station" and at over $3000 off the usual price it's an absolute bargain.

Save 50% ($350) EcoFlow Delta 2: was $699 now $349 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The EcoFlow Delta 2 has a 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery and an 1800W AC output for running appliances, tools or camping gear. It supports optional solar charging and includes a 100W USB C port for faster device charging. The compact design suits home backup, RV trips and outdoor use, offering long cycle life and flexible expansion options.

Save 15% ($201) Fossibot F3600 : was $1,299 now $1,098 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Fossibot F3600 has a 3840Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 3600W output across five AC sockets. It is built for heavy duty use in garages, off grid setups and home backup, with support for solar charging and long cycle life. Its large capacity and stable output make it suitable for appliances, tools and outdoor power needs.

Black Friday portable power stations: FAQs and buying advice

When does Black Friday start and end? Black Friday 2025 runs from November 28 to December 1, but you don’t need to wait for the main event to find a discounted portable power station. As you'll have seen, many retailers already have deals live now, and if you want to avoid low stock or the typical weekend rush, now is a smart time to start comparing different options.

Which PPS should I choose during Black Friday? It depends on how much power you need and where you plan to use it. If you want something compact for camping or short outages, brands like Anker and EcoFlow offer smaller units with fast charging and a good mix of ports. For heavier loads, brands such as Oupes or Bluetti provide higher output and expandable capacity that suit tools, appliances or longer trips. At the top end, companies like Fossibot or Mango Power build large systems designed for home backup or off grid use.

What features should I look for? Battery chemistry is important, and LiFePO4 cells tend to offer longer lifespans and better safety. Capacity and AC output determine what you can run, so check wattage and total watt hours first. Recharge speed matters too, especially if you rely on solar or need fast turnaround between uses. Noise levels, display quality, port selection and app support are worth considering, along with whether the brand offers expansion batteries or UPS features.