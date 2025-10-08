This Jackery Explorer 240D Amazon Prime Big Deals Day bargain will help you power up your work from anywhere - save $70 on this limited-time offer before the deal ends at midnight
The Jackery Explorer 240D is the perfect hybrid work companion
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are slowly drawing to a close, but before they do I wanted to highlight a price crunch on this portable powerstation.
The Jackery Explorer 240D is down to $139 (was $209) at Amazon, offering a huge $70 saving on this compact power station which is perfect for emergencies or an office away from home.
This item might differ from what you had in mind, as it really puts its emphasis on portable - weighing just under 5lbs, but still offering quick-charging capability that takes it from 0% to 80% in just one hour.
As for capacity, the 240D can hold 256Wh of energy, which is enough to fully charge a modern phone 15 times, your laptop 3 times, or even a digital camera 10 times.
Today's best Jackery Explorer 240D deal
What you need to know
Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank
The Explorer 240D is designed first and foremost to be compact and portable. It will easily fit into a reasonably sized glovebox, backpack, or under a seat, and can be charged using mains electricity, solar panels, or through a DC car charger port. Plus, the USB-C cable is heavily braided, allowing it to double up as a carrying handle.
Why this is a great Jackery Explorer 240D deal
Out of the best portable power stations we've tested, TechRadar Pro have seen all manner of capacities, sizes, and ratings - so we know a thing or two.
But this is definitely one of the smallest portable power stations that qualifies both as portable and as a power station. In fact, Jackery advertises it is around 70% smaller and 46% lighter than the industry standard power stations that offer the same capacity.
It can charge up to 4 devices at once from the 240D's compliment of USB ports, which includes 3 USB-C's and a USB 3.0.
The battery is rated to last 6000+ charge cycles or over 10 years, and every purchase has a with a 5 year warranty included.
And all of that is contained within a compact package measuring just 4.73 x 6.69 x 4.19 inches and weighing less than 5lbs.
Benedict has been writing about security issues for over 7 years, first focusing on geopolitics and international relations while at the University of Buckingham. During this time he studied BA Politics with Journalism, for which he received a second-class honours (upper division), then continuing his studies at a postgraduate level, achieving a distinction in MA Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy. Upon joining TechRadar Pro as a Staff Writer, Benedict transitioned his focus towards cybersecurity, exploring state-sponsored threat actors, malware, social engineering, and national security. Benedict is also an expert on B2B security products, including firewalls, antivirus, endpoint security, and password management.
