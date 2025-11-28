Jump to:

Save up to $2600 on our favorite portable power stations from EcoFlow, Jackery, and Anker in Wellbots big Black Friday sale - use these codes to save even more

Deals
By published

Wellbots is having a massive sale on portable power stations from some of our top-performing home back-up brands

An Anker, EcoFlow, and Jackery portable power station on a light blue background next to a TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Black Friday deals&#039;
(Image credit: Anker // EcoFlow // Jackery // Future)
Wellbots has some great deals on portable power stations this Black Friday - and using the discount codes right here, you can save even more on the final price.

Right now, you can save on EcoFlow, Jackery, and Anker power stations, and having reviewed all the best portable power stations, these brands always perform well in our tests. They're reliable, feature-filled, and deliver the goods when it comes to home back-up.

Today's best Black Friday EcoFlow deals

Ecoflow Delta 3 Ultra
Save $1,510
Ecoflow Delta 3 Ultra: was $2,499 now $989 at Wellbots
The EcoFlow Delta 3 Ultra boasts a 3072 Wh battery, with 3600W output capacity (up to 4800W when using boost mode). Port selection is great here, particularly if you need mains outlets. It's on wheels for easy transportation, too. Save extra 5% with discount code ECOBF100

Ecoflow Delta Pro Ultra + free 400W solar panel
Save $2,000
Ecoflow Delta Pro Ultra + free 400W solar panel: was $5,799 now $3,799 at Wellbots
With its 6144Wh battery and 7200W output, this is a top choice for those looking for a home back-up power system. This unit even comes with a free solar panel for true off-grid power. Get an extra 5% off with this discount code ECOBF10

Ecoflow Delta Pro
Save $670
Ecoflow Delta Pro: was $1,999 now $1,329 at Wellbots
The Delta Pro portable power station has an output of 3600W, although in boost mode that increased to 4500W, which will be enough to power up larger devices and appliances. For maximum output though, you can pair two of these units to hit 7200W.

Today's best Black Friday Jackery deals

Jackery Explorer 1000 V2
Save $455
Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 : was $799 now $344 at Wellbots
We've always liked Jackery power stations - and the Explorer is no different. We awarded this 4.5 stars in our review. It features a 1002Wh capacity battery, 1000W output, and good port selection including a USB-C with 100W power delivery. Save an extra 5% with discount code JACK5

Jackery Explorer 2000 V2
Save $800
Jackery Explorer 2000 V2: was $1,499 now $699 at Wellbots
In our review, we found the Jackery Explorer 2000 V" to be an ideal power solution for home and field use. This unit has a 2042Wh capacity and 2200W output. Get an extra 5% off with discount code JACKBF100

Jackery Jackery Explorer 3000 V2
Save $367.50
Jackery Jackery Explorer 3000 V2: was $1,299 now $931.50 at Wellbots
The Jackery Explorer 3000 V2 really impressed us in our review, delivering excellent capacity for its small size, and making it an ideal pick for home back-up use. The portable power station has a 3072Wh battery and 3600W output. Get an extra 5% off with discount code JACKBF150

Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus
Save $1,550
Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus: was $4,299 now $2,749 at Wellbots
For the ultimate in back-up power supply for the home from Jackery, this is the one I'd choose. This is a heavy-duty power station with wheels for easy transport. It features a large 5040Wh battery capacity, 3000W output as standard, and plenty of ports for devices and appliances. Save an extra 5% off with discount code JACK400

Today's best Black Friday Anker deals

Anker Solix F3800
Save $2,000
Anker Solix F3800: was $3,999 now $1,999 at Wellbots
The Anker Solix F3800 comes highly recommended by us - we reviewed this heavy-duty portable power station and found this powerhouse is the best pick for home back-up. Battery capacity is 3840Wh, with an output 6000W for powering multiple devices and appliances at once. A version with an additional battery pack is also on sale for Black Friday for $3499 (was $6498). Save an extra 5% off with discount code BFANKER100

Anker Solix F3800 Plus
Save $2,600
Anker Solix F3800 Plus: was $4,799 now $2,199 at Wellbots
If you need a true power supply for your RV, I'd recommend the Solix F3800 Plus over the original model, as it native NEMA ports to hook up to your vehicle straight away. It also increases the solar input from 2400W up to 3200W, which makes it ideal for off-grid power. Get an extra 5% off with discount code BFANKER200

Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler
Save $300
Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler: was $1,099 now $799 at Wellbots
The Anker Solix EverFrost is a portable cooler with a removeable 288Wh battery, making it a great choice for camping and road trips and jobsites. It has three charging modes depending on how fast you need to cool your drinks and food, and supports charging the power supply via mains, solar, vehicle, and USB-C. Save an extra 5% off with discount code BFANKER100

Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

