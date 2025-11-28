Wellbots has some great deals on portable power stations this Black Friday - and using the discount codes right here, you can save even more on the final price.

Right now, you can save on EcoFlow, Jackery, and Anker power stations, and having reviewed all the best portable power stations, these brands always perform well in our tests. They're reliable, feature-filled, and deliver the goods when it comes to home back-up.

From EcoFlow, the Delta 3 Pro is attractively priced at $989 (was $2499). We have no hesitation recommending this brand at all - they haven't let us down yet. For maximum portability, check out the ever-popular Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 for $344 (was $799). It performed brilliantly during our tests. And for a full home back-up protection against outages, we're big fans of the Anker Solix F3800 now $1999 (was $3999). During our tests, we found it featured the high battery capacity and output required to run an RV, offer a home-backup, or charge your EV.

Check out the full line-up below, with all the discount codes you need to get a cheap portable power station even cheaper in the sales. For more savings on power supply, we're tracking all the best Black Friday portable power station deals you can get right now.

Today's best Black Friday EcoFlow deals

Save $1,510 Ecoflow Delta 3 Ultra: was $2,499 now $989 at Wellbots Read more Read less ▼ The EcoFlow Delta 3 Ultra boasts a 3072 Wh battery, with 3600W output capacity (up to 4800W when using boost mode). Port selection is great here, particularly if you need mains outlets. It's on wheels for easy transportation, too. Save extra 5% with discount code ECOBF100

Save $2,000 Ecoflow Delta Pro Ultra + free 400W solar panel: was $5,799 now $3,799 at Wellbots Read more Read less ▼ With its 6144Wh battery and 7200W output, this is a top choice for those looking for a home back-up power system. This unit even comes with a free solar panel for true off-grid power. Get an extra 5% off with this discount code ECOBF10

Save $670 Ecoflow Delta Pro: was $1,999 now $1,329 at Wellbots Read more Read less ▼ The Delta Pro portable power station has an output of 3600W, although in boost mode that increased to 4500W, which will be enough to power up larger devices and appliances. For maximum output though, you can pair two of these units to hit 7200W.

Today's best Black Friday Jackery deals

Save $455 Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 : was $799 now $344 at Wellbots Read more Read less ▼ We've always liked Jackery power stations - and the Explorer is no different. We awarded this 4.5 stars in our review. It features a 1002Wh capacity battery, 1000W output, and good port selection including a USB-C with 100W power delivery. Save an extra 5% with discount code JACK5

Save $800 Jackery Explorer 2000 V2: was $1,499 now $699 at Wellbots Read more Read less ▼ In our review, we found the Jackery Explorer 2000 V" to be an ideal power solution for home and field use. This unit has a 2042Wh capacity and 2200W output. Get an extra 5% off with discount code JACKBF100

Save $367.50 Jackery Jackery Explorer 3000 V2: was $1,299 now $931.50 at Wellbots Read more Read less ▼ The Jackery Explorer 3000 V2 really impressed us in our review, delivering excellent capacity for its small size, and making it an ideal pick for home back-up use. The portable power station has a 3072Wh battery and 3600W output. Get an extra 5% off with discount code JACKBF150

Save $1,550 Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus: was $4,299 now $2,749 at Wellbots Read more Read less ▼ For the ultimate in back-up power supply for the home from Jackery, this is the one I'd choose. This is a heavy-duty power station with wheels for easy transport. It features a large 5040Wh battery capacity, 3000W output as standard, and plenty of ports for devices and appliances. Save an extra 5% off with discount code JACK400

Today's best Black Friday Anker deals

Save $2,600 Anker Solix F3800 Plus: was $4,799 now $2,199 at Wellbots Read more Read less ▼ If you need a true power supply for your RV, I'd recommend the Solix F3800 Plus over the original model, as it native NEMA ports to hook up to your vehicle straight away. It also increases the solar input from 2400W up to 3200W, which makes it ideal for off-grid power. Get an extra 5% off with discount code BFANKER200