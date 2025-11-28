Save up to $2600 on our favorite portable power stations from EcoFlow, Jackery, and Anker in Wellbots big Black Friday sale - use these codes to save even more
Wellbots is having a massive sale on portable power stations from some of our top-performing home back-up brands
Wellbots has some great deals on portable power stations this Black Friday - and using the discount codes right here, you can save even more on the final price.
Right now, you can save on EcoFlow, Jackery, and Anker power stations, and having reviewed all the best portable power stations, these brands always perform well in our tests. They're reliable, feature-filled, and deliver the goods when it comes to home back-up.
From EcoFlow, the Delta 3 Pro is attractively priced at $989 (was $2499). We have no hesitation recommending this brand at all - they haven't let us down yet. For maximum portability, check out the ever-popular Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 for $344 (was $799). It performed brilliantly during our tests. And for a full home back-up protection against outages, we're big fans of the Anker Solix F3800 now $1999 (was $3999). During our tests, we found it featured the high battery capacity and output required to run an RV, offer a home-backup, or charge your EV.
Check out the full line-up below, with all the discount codes you need to get a cheap portable power station even cheaper in the sales. For more savings on power supply, we're tracking all the best Black Friday portable power station deals you can get right now.
Today's best Black Friday EcoFlow deals
The EcoFlow Delta 3 Ultra boasts a 3072 Wh battery, with 3600W output capacity (up to 4800W when using boost mode). Port selection is great here, particularly if you need mains outlets. It's on wheels for easy transportation, too. Save extra 5% with discount code ECOBF100
With its 6144Wh battery and 7200W output, this is a top choice for those looking for a home back-up power system. This unit even comes with a free solar panel for true off-grid power. Get an extra 5% off with this discount code ECOBF10
The Delta Pro portable power station has an output of 3600W, although in boost mode that increased to 4500W, which will be enough to power up larger devices and appliances. For maximum output though, you can pair two of these units to hit 7200W.
Today's best Black Friday Jackery deals
We've always liked Jackery power stations - and the Explorer is no different. We awarded this 4.5 stars in our review. It features a 1002Wh capacity battery, 1000W output, and good port selection including a USB-C with 100W power delivery. Save an extra 5% with discount code JACK5
In our review, we found the Jackery Explorer 2000 V" to be an ideal power solution for home and field use. This unit has a 2042Wh capacity and 2200W output. Get an extra 5% off with discount code JACKBF100
The Jackery Explorer 3000 V2 really impressed us in our review, delivering excellent capacity for its small size, and making it an ideal pick for home back-up use. The portable power station has a 3072Wh battery and 3600W output. Get an extra 5% off with discount code JACKBF150
For the ultimate in back-up power supply for the home from Jackery, this is the one I'd choose. This is a heavy-duty power station with wheels for easy transport. It features a large 5040Wh battery capacity, 3000W output as standard, and plenty of ports for devices and appliances. Save an extra 5% off with discount code JACK400
Today's best Black Friday Anker deals
The Anker Solix F3800 comes highly recommended by us - we reviewed this heavy-duty portable power station and found this powerhouse is the best pick for home back-up. Battery capacity is 3840Wh, with an output 6000W for powering multiple devices and appliances at once. A version with an additional battery pack is also on sale for Black Friday for $3499 (was $6498). Save an extra 5% off with discount code BFANKER100
If you need a true power supply for your RV, I'd recommend the Solix F3800 Plus over the original model, as it native NEMA ports to hook up to your vehicle straight away. It also increases the solar input from 2400W up to 3200W, which makes it ideal for off-grid power. Get an extra 5% off with discount code BFANKER200
The Anker Solix EverFrost is a portable cooler with a removeable 288Wh battery, making it a great choice for camping and road trips and jobsites. It has three charging modes depending on how fast you need to cool your drinks and food, and supports charging the power supply via mains, solar, vehicle, and USB-C. Save an extra 5% off with discount code BFANKER100
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
