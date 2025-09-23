Bluetti is celebrating 5 years in the game with up to 53% off leading power stations, including the Elite 100 V2

Bluetti is celebrating 5 years in the business with a sizeable sale spanning some of its biggest products. You'll find up to up to 53% off Bluetti's range until the sale ends on September 26th , so you'll want to act quick if you're in the market for a new power solution. Below, we've taken a look at some of the best-sellers and flagship models you can save on right now.

Up to 53% off power stations

Save $1,670 Bluetti Apex 300+B300K: was $4,098 now $2,428 Marketed as the "World's smartest 120V/240V off-grid portable energy solution", the Apex 300+B300K is a backup power system for your whole home that offers highly-scalable capacity & output. It also comes with dual voltage, solar charging and a long-life battery designed to survive 17 years, giving you an easy entry into off-grid living. The 5-year offer a significant discount on this model, with a whopping $1670 off for a limited time only. Read more ▼

Save $700 Bluetti AC200L: was $1,599 now $899 The AC200L offers impressively large capacity and high output with plenty of ports and sockets, letting you charge a lot of devices at any one time. When we got hands-on for our Bluetti AC200L power station review, we found it was capable enough to power RVs and act as as a home backup if needed, although its immense weight does push the boundary of the word "portable". Read more ▼

Save $1,200 Bluetti AC240: was $1,899 now $699 One of the more impressive discounts on offer during this sale is $1200 off the AC240. It's punchy and quiet, but one thing to note: it runs into the same problems with weight as the AC200L. In our Bluetti AC240 portable power station review, we only recommended the model for use as a stationary supply. If you don't plan to move it around much, though, the significant savings could make it seriously worth your while. Read more ▼

5% off Bluetti sitewide

If you miss your chance to save on some of the best portable power stations around, you can also get 5% off all Bluetti orders with the code 'POWERAFF5'. You can also find the latest discounts and other ways to save on the brand's products on our Bluetti discount codes page, which we keep updated regularly.