Bluetti is celebrating 5 years in the game with up to 53% off leading power stations, including the Elite 100 V2
Plus 5% off sitewide orders excluding accessories.
Bluetti is celebrating 5 years in the business with a sizeable sale spanning some of its biggest products. You'll find up to up to 53% off Bluetti's range until the sale ends on September 26th , so you'll want to act quick if you're in the market for a new power solution. Below, we've taken a look at some of the best-sellers and flagship models you can save on right now.
- Up to 53% off for Bluetti's exclusive 5-year anniversary, including:
Up to 53% off power stations
Bluetti's best-seller in this sale, the Elite 100 v2 is a compact yet powerful power station. Its designed to be more lightweight and take up less room than its predecessors, making it a solid choice if you're in the market for a genuinely portable power station. We've previously reviewed the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 portable power station, which impressed us with its high output and handy app-based features.
Marketed as the "World's smartest 120V/240V off-grid portable energy solution", the Apex 300+B300K is a backup power system for your whole home that offers highly-scalable capacity & output. It also comes with dual voltage, solar charging and a long-life battery designed to survive 17 years, giving you an easy entry into off-grid living. The 5-year offer a significant discount on this model, with a whopping $1670 off for a limited time only.
The AC200L offers impressively large capacity and high output with plenty of ports and sockets, letting you charge a lot of devices at any one time. When we got hands-on for our Bluetti AC200L power station review, we found it was capable enough to power RVs and act as as a home backup if needed, although its immense weight does push the boundary of the word "portable".
One of the more impressive discounts on offer during this sale is $1200 off the AC240. It's punchy and quiet, but one thing to note: it runs into the same problems with weight as the AC200L. In our Bluetti AC240 portable power station review, we only recommended the model for use as a stationary supply. If you don't plan to move it around much, though, the significant savings could make it seriously worth your while.
5% off Bluetti sitewide
If you miss your chance to save on some of the best portable power stations around, you can also get 5% off all Bluetti orders with the code 'POWERAFF5'. You can also find the latest discounts and other ways to save on the brand's products on our Bluetti discount codes page, which we keep updated regularly.
Bluetti: Get 5% off sitewide
Whether you're after one of the brand's flagship portal power stations, solar generators and panels, or batteries, you can use the code 'POWERAFF5' for 5% off Bluetti orders at the checkout.
US only - excludes accessories
