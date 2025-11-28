Given the rising price of components, the surging price of DDR5 memory makes it hard to recommend a new CPU + mobo combo this Black Friday.

Lenovo bucks the trend and is selling a whole PC for $1059 with a CPU that costs $579 in its own. Add in 32GB DDR5, 1TB PCIe 4 SSD and Windows 11 Pro and you're essentially getting the rest of the PC for free.

The key component is the Core Ultra 9 285 CPU which has 24 cores and is Intel's fastest sub-100W consumer (and prosumer) processor ever launched. Amazon sells it for $579, more than half the price of this PC alone.

Add a cheap H810 motherboard for around $110, 32GB RAM for $130, a 1TB PCIe 4 SSD for $80, and Windows 11 Pro for $150, and you've already hit that price tag. That's what four branded 32GB memory modules retail for.

Obviously the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90S provides more than just that. It's a fully formed, small form factor PC with a 260W PSU (with a casing), a DVD writer, a keyboard, a mouse and one year onsite warranty.

A desktop version with a 310W PSU and far more expansion capabilities is also available for $10 extra and would be my go to choice.

The 285 has the highest Thread Mark score of any sub-100w CPU on the popular CPU Benchmark test, significantly outperforming AMD's Ryzen 9 9xxx processors and highlighting its fantastic single-thread capabilities.

And with a CPU Mark score of more than 57,000, it is ahead of all AMD CPUs in the 100W band bar the 9955HX3D (which is not available as a standalone product anyway).

Save 44% Lenovo ThinkCentre M90s Gen 6: was $1,899 now $1,059 at Lenovo USA The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90s Gen6 is a staggeringly good deal if you want something that is very, very fast without being massive. It is ideal for multitasking and productivity tasks thanks to the Intel Core 9 Ultra 285, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

