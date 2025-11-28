Lenovo sells a Core Ultra 9 285 motherboard combo, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Pro for $1049 — get a ridiculously powerful PC for the price of 128GB of RAM

This is the most powerful PC you can buy for around $1000, almost at cost price

Given the rising price of components, the surging price of DDR5 memory makes it hard to recommend a new CPU + mobo combo this Black Friday.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90s Gen 6
Lenovo ThinkCentre M90s Gen 6: was $1,899 now $1,059 at Lenovo USA

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90s Gen6 is a staggeringly good deal if you want something that is very, very fast without being massive. It is ideal for multitasking and productivity tasks thanks to the Intel Core 9 Ultra 285, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

Other powerful Black Friday PC deals

Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.

