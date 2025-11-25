I found the world's fastest mini PC with an Intel CPU that trounces the Mac Pro's M2 Ultra — and it’s being discounted by 30% for Black Friday

Intel scores a rare win against AMD as the fastest processor in a mini PC right now is a Core i9

lenovo thinkcentre m90s gen 6
(Image credit: Lenovo)
If you want a PC that doesn’t take a lot of space, doesn’t cost the Earth and packs one of the most powerful processors available, then check out the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90s Gen 6. It sports an Intel Core Ultra 9 285 processor, which is faster than the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ or the Apple M2 Ultra on the popular Passmark benchmark and costs as little as $1329 from Lenovo.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90s Gen 6
Lenovo ThinkCentre M90s Gen 6: was $1,899 now $1,329 at Lenovo USA

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90s Gen6 is a staggeringly good deal if you want something that is very, very fast without being massive. It is ideal for multitasking and productivity tasks thanks to the Intel Core 9 Ultra 285, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

I’m half-surprised by the presence of USB 2.0 ports (which are mostly used for input peripherals) although you can always fall back on the sextet of “blue” USB 3.2. Wireless connectivity is done through Intel’s own AX211 chipset which delivers Wi-Fi6e and Bluetooth 5.3.

It’s near impossible to fit anything more powerful than this 24-core 65W CPU in such a tiny space without experiencing thermal throttling. This mini PC is only 340 x 93 x 300mm. Not Mac Mini size but no Mac Pro either.

Also consider

Dell Pro Micro Plus Desktop
Dell Pro Micro Plus Desktop: $1,552.67 at Dell

This is an even smaller mini PC compared to the Lenovo one albeit with a much higher price tag and a worse configuration (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD). It does however have the same powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 285 CPU, Wi-Fi 7 and a bundled three-year warranty.

HP Z2 Mini G1i
HP Z2 Mini G1i: $1,669 at HP US

The Z2 Mini G1I is a true mini workstation PC with Windows Pro and a three-year warranty bundled. It integrates HP's Wolf Pro security and shares the same specifications as its Lenovo counterpart.

Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.

