I've spotted an incredible deal on a tower desktop that's more powerful than Apple's most powerful mini PC for even less money this Black Friday.

The Abytespark Business Desktop is now $480 on Amazon (was $600), making it my top pick desktop PC in the Black Friday sales.

Powered by Intel’s Core i7-14650HX CPU, this Windows tower is far faster than the $1399 Mac Mini M4 Pro in multi-core workloads, giving you workstation-level performance at a fraction of the cost.

I've been scouting for the best Black Friday mini PC deals around, but if you want a full desktop experience, this is the deal I recommend. The Core i7-14650HX is a proper mobile workstation chip, with 16 cores, 24 threads and boost speeds well above everyday CPUs. It handles heavy multitasking, large documents, virtual meetings and creative workloads without breaking a sweat.

Today's top Black Friday desktop PC deal

Abytespark's tower PC has a Core i7-14650HX processor, 16GB DDR4 memory and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD. It handles multitasking, office work and everyday computing with ease, and includes HDMI, USB ports, Wi-Fi and Windows 11.

The Abytespark Tower Business Desktop is a good choice for anyone who needs the speed of a premium machine but without paying a premium price.

The maker pairs the processor with 16GB of DDR4 3200 memory and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD. It includes HDMI, RJ-45, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports. The desktop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed and a wired keyboard and mouse, so it’s ready to use immediately. At $479.99, down from the usual $599.99, it’s one of the better Black Friday tower PC deals available on Amazon right now.

