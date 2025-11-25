The Core i7-14650HX inside this $480 Windows 11 PC is way faster than Apple's $1399 Mac mini M4 Pro CPU and it's my Black Friday PC bargain pick
Abytespark Tower Business Desktop has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD
I've spotted an incredible deal on a tower desktop that's more powerful than Apple's most powerful mini PC for even less money this Black Friday.
The Abytespark Business Desktop is now $480 on Amazon (was $600), making it my top pick desktop PC in the Black Friday sales.
Powered by Intel’s Core i7-14650HX CPU, this Windows tower is far faster than the $1399 Mac Mini M4 Pro in multi-core workloads, giving you workstation-level performance at a fraction of the cost.
I've been scouting for the best Black Friday mini PC deals around, but if you want a full desktop experience, this is the deal I recommend. The Core i7-14650HX is a proper mobile workstation chip, with 16 cores, 24 threads and boost speeds well above everyday CPUs. It handles heavy multitasking, large documents, virtual meetings and creative workloads without breaking a sweat.
Today's top Black Friday desktop PC deal
Abytespark's tower PC has a Core i7-14650HX processor, 16GB DDR4 memory and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD. It handles multitasking, office work and everyday computing with ease, and includes HDMI, USB ports, Wi-Fi and Windows 11.
The Abytespark Tower Business Desktop is a good choice for anyone who needs the speed of a premium machine but without paying a premium price.
The maker pairs the processor with 16GB of DDR4 3200 memory and a fast 1TB NVMe SSD. It includes HDMI, RJ-45, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports. The desktop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed and a wired keyboard and mouse, so it’s ready to use immediately. At $479.99, down from the usual $599.99, it’s one of the better Black Friday tower PC deals available on Amazon right now.
If you want to see what other options are available to you, see our round ups of the best business desktop PCs you can buy right now, and the fastest PCs and workstations. And for more saving, check out our rolling round up of the Black Friday home office deals for more discounts on professional computing, software, and office furniture.
Also consider these mini PC deals
The Machcreator Mini2 combines sleek design with serious performance. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7940H (up to 5.2GHz), 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it’s priced at $399 (down from $499). With Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and dual-display support, this compact Windows 11 mini PC is fast and ready for demanding tasks.
The Apple Mac mini (M4) is easily one of the top mini PCs you can get right now (see our review here). It's a powerful beast of a machine that'll slice through everything from productivity tasks to photo and video editing. Arguably Apple's best Mac for the price.
