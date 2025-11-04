Black Friday 2025 may still be a few weeks away, but there are some excellent value for money compact systems available to buy now. For me, one absolute standout is the Trycoo Mini PC, a surprisingly capable machine that delivers desktop-class performance for under $200.

Despite being a new brand, it’s backed by Amazon’s customer service, so you don’t need to worry about taking a chance on a budget-friendly newcomer.

The Trycoo Mini PC is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600H processor, a 6-core, 12-thread chip that runs up to 4.2GHz. It outpaces Intel’s competing CPUs in this price range by roughly two times in benchmark tests and performs close to Intel’s Core Ultra 7 165U, a much newer and pricier chip.

Today's best mini PC deal

Trycoo Mini PC: $199 at Amazon The Trycoo Mini PC packs AMD’s fast Ryzen 5 5600H processor, nearly matching much pricier chips like Intel’s Core Ultra 7 165U. For under $200, it offers Windows 11 Pro, triple 4K display support, dual Ethernet ports, and upgradeable storage - an impressive bargain for a compact desktop.

That kind of performance on offer makes it a great option for anyone seeking an affordable yet powerful everyday computer.

It comes with Windows 11 Pro – yes, Pro - offering business-grade features at no extra cost.

Despite its palm-sized design, the system can drive three 4K displays simultaneously via its HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connections, making it ideal for multitasking setups or entertainment use. The Trycoo includes both 2.5Gb and 1Gb Ethernet ports, along with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

It comes 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD, with room to add another SATA SSD for more storage.

For under $200, that combination of speed, flexibility, and connectivity is pretty hard to beat.

Early Black Friday shoppers looking for value will find the Trycoo Mini PC to be one of the most capable compact desktops in its class. It’s small, quiet, and fast - proof that not every great deal requires waiting until November’s biggest sale weekend.

Other mini PC deals to consider

Save 18% wo-we Mini PC: was $169 now $139 at Amazon The wo-we Mini PC offers impressive value at $139. It's powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 3500U processor with four cores, reaching up to 3.7GHz. It includes 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD, upgradeable for more storage. Despite its compact size, it supports triple 4K displays via USB-C and dual HDMI ports, making it ideal for office work, entertainment, or home use. WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet provide fast, stable connectivity.