Minisforum M1-1295 eliminates front clutter with an all-rear connection layout

A single power button defines its minimalist front and clean profile

Rear ports handle everything from displays to triple-audio connections for professionals

Minisforum has quietly introduced a compact desktop system that offers a fresh approach to connectivity, layout, and usability in workstation setups.

The new M1-1295 mini PC uses Intel’s 16-core Core i9-12950HX processor, but is designed with a twist.

Instead of the typical row of ports on the front, the device shows only a power button, moving every connector to the rear panel.

A minimalist design that redefines front I/O

Port density is a major selling point for mini PCs, but the M1-1295’s clean front face eliminates visual clutter.

The rear layout includes four USB ports, a 2.5Gbps LAN connector, three display outputs, and three separate audio connectors that allow line-in, line-out, and microphone connections.

While this could earn appreciation from audio professionals, it makes quick access for casual users less practical.

Physically, the Minisforum M1-1295 measures 195 x 193 x 52 millimeters and weighs just over one kilogram.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside, it relies on a single turbofan paired with a copper heat pipe for cooling.

Although compact, the company claims that the design sustains workstation-grade performance rather than ultra-light portability.

This could position it as one of the best workstation options in its class for small studios or embedded environments that value performance without the bulk of a tower.

This business PC ships with 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 1TB SSD, running Windows 11 Pro out of the box.

It supports up to 64GB of RAM for users needing heavier multitasking or rendering workloads.

Minisforum sells the preconfigured model for $469 directly or $579 through Amazon, with a cheaper barebones version expected later.

Although the M1-1295 mini PC delivers strong specifications, its appeal depends on perspective.

For users who frequently connect external drives or peripherals, the lack of a front USB-C port might be frustrating.

For others who prefer tidy workspaces or discreet placement in media setups, the trade-off could be worthwhile.

Via Videocardz

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.