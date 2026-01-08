Google set to reduce the Android source code releases to just twice a year

AOSP source code to be shared with developers in Q2 and Q4, skipping Q1 and Q3 for the first time

Security patches and other updates will still be published

Google says the changes will improve stability and security

Google is set to halve the frequency at which is releases Android source code in a major change following nearly two decades of quarterly releases.

Beginning in 2026, the company will only release Android Open Source Project (AOSP) source code details twice per year during the second and fourth quarters.

The popular smartphone and tablet operating system will still be updated four times per year but only two of the updates will have public AOSP releases – a major update in Q2 and a minor one in Q4.

AOSP source code to be released twice per year, not four times

The Android Open Source Project, built and released by Google under the Apache 2.0 license, allows third-party developers to use, modify and distribute their own versions of Android without having to cough up to Google. They're also faced with reduced source code sharing requirements, because that's covered by Google in the project.

Reducing the frequency is set to improve platform stability. "Effective in 2026, to align with our trunk stable development model and ensure platform stability for the ecosystem, we will publish source code to AOSP in Q2 and Q4," a banner reads on the project website.

Regular security patches will remain unaffected, as they will continue via a dedicated security-only branch. Quarterly AOSP updates and continuous development on the OS will continue as normal – Google will just be reducing how often it actually shares the source code.

Separately, a Google spokesperson told Android Authority that biannual releases would help Google to "deliver more stable and secure code to Android platform developers," while also reducing complexity.

