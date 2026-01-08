Google set to reduce the Android source code releases to just twice a year
Android OS Project source code to be shared less frequently
- AOSP source code to be shared with developers in Q2 and Q4, skipping Q1 and Q3 for the first time
- Security patches and other updates will still be published
- Google says the changes will improve stability and security
Google is set to halve the frequency at which is releases Android source code in a major change following nearly two decades of quarterly releases.
Beginning in 2026, the company will only release Android Open Source Project (AOSP) source code details twice per year during the second and fourth quarters.
The popular smartphone and tablet operating system will still be updated four times per year but only two of the updates will have public AOSP releases – a major update in Q2 and a minor one in Q4.
AOSP source code to be released twice per year, not four times
The Android Open Source Project, built and released by Google under the Apache 2.0 license, allows third-party developers to use, modify and distribute their own versions of Android without having to cough up to Google. They're also faced with reduced source code sharing requirements, because that's covered by Google in the project.
Reducing the frequency is set to improve platform stability. "Effective in 2026, to align with our trunk stable development model and ensure platform stability for the ecosystem, we will publish source code to AOSP in Q2 and Q4," a banner reads on the project website.
Regular security patches will remain unaffected, as they will continue via a dedicated security-only branch. Quarterly AOSP updates and continuous development on the OS will continue as normal – Google will just be reducing how often it actually shares the source code.
Separately, a Google spokesperson told Android Authority that biannual releases would help Google to "deliver more stable and secure code to Android platform developers," while also reducing complexity.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.