Nintendo has revealed a new Joy-Con 2 colorway

They'll launch the same day as Mario Tennis Fever , on February 12

You can pre-order them now at Nintendo's website

Nintendo has announced the first official alternate colorway for its Joy-Con 2 controllers.

Compatible with Nintendo Switch 2, the new 'Light Purple and Light Green' Joy-Con 2 are set to release on February 12, as per an official announcement on Nintendo of America's X / Twitter account.

These are pretty much identical to the red and blue Joy-Con 2 that ship with the Switch 2. The biggest difference, obviously, is the color scheme, which swaps that red and blue for a pair of colder colorways. They do look quite nice, and can be pre-ordered now for the usual price of $99.99 / £74.99 from Nintendo's online store.

As alluded to in the tweet, the Light Purple and Light Green Joy-Con 2 controllers are launching on the same day as the upcoming Mario Tennis Fever. There's even a brand new overview trailer for Camelot's racket smasher, and it's honestly looking really good.

As for the Joy-Con 2, though, don't expect any sweeping changes to the hardware. They appear to be your typical Joy-Con 2, albeit with a different color scheme. It's unlikely this new colorway will boast anything like improved battery life or Hall effect sticks, for example.

