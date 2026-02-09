Analogue is launching a bunch of new, limited-edition designs for the Analogue 3D

The N64-centric retro gaming console will receive five colorways in "highly limited quantities"

8BitDo will also launch corresponding designs for its 64 Bluetooth Controller

These new Analogue 3D limited-edition colorways are a startling reminder that retro gaming consoles used to look really, really cool.

The console, a hardware emulation solution that runs original Nintendo 64 cartridges, is due to come back in stock today with a selection of translucent-style colors that was delightfully common among fifth-generation systems like the N64 and original PlayStation.

However, Analogue has thought a little outside the box with these latest colors, as they're based on designs for the original N64 that never actually released. The new batch will be available in Glacier, Ghost, Ocean, Extreme Green, and Atomic Purple variants.

The kicker? These designs - as is the case with most Analogue products - will only be available in "highly limited quantities," and are unlikely to go on sale a second time. You'll be able to order one directly from Analogue's website from today (February 9) at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 5pm CEST.

They come in slightly pricier than the base black and white models, too, at $299.99 (around £219.99 / AU$426).

At the same time, controller manufacturer 8BitDo - in partnership with Analogue - will launch its limited-edition 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth Controllers that match these colorways. They'll be available for $44.99 apiece and will begin shipping in April of this year.

Introducing Analogue 3D - Prototype Limited Editions. Available in highly limited quantities. On sale Feb 9th 8am PST. Shipping in 24-48hrs. Five colors were officially prototyped for the original Nintendo 64. Unreleased. Until now. They were real. They were manufactured.… pic.twitter.com/NRKpCYlUZsFebruary 6, 2026

In case you're unfamiliar, the Analogue 3D is essentially a modernized take on the Nintendo 64. A hardware-based emulator (that means no software solutions like ROMs), this retro gaming console is compatible with original N64 cartridges, and can apply modern features like 4K upscaling and anti-aliasing, and is completely region-free.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh, it's compatible with your old three-pronged N64 controllers too.

I'm personally not a fan of the seeming artificial scarcity Analogue imposes on its products. I'd love to own one of these limited-edition models, but I also recognize that the high price and even higher demand mean my chances of securing one are relatively slim. At the very least, the original black and white Analogue 3D consoles seem to be more reliably in stock at the brand's website.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.