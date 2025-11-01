Minisforum MS-02 Ultra’s large frame houses stronger hardware and wider upgrade flexibility

Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX delivers 24 cores of processing strength

Four SODIMM slots support up to 256GB of DDR5-4800 ECC memory

The Minisforum MS-02 Ultra is larger than most systems that carry the “mini PC” label, measuring 221.5 x 225 x 97 mm, almost twice as deep as its predecessor.

The extra space allows for stronger hardware and more expansion slots, making it suitable for users who need more than a small form factor usually offers.

While it is still smaller than a standard desktop, its size and weight place it closer to a mobile workstation than a true mini device.

Strong hardware and upgrade options

The MS-02 Ultra runs on Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285HX, a 24-core processor from the Arrow Lake-HX line.

It has four SODIMM slots that support up to 256GB of DDR5-4800 ECC memory and four M.2 2280 slots that can hold up to 16TB of PCIe 4.0 x4 storage.

There are also three PCIe slots, one 5.0 x16, one 4.0 x16, and one 4.0 x4, although the processor only supports 24 PCIe lanes, which means not all slots operate at full speed.

The slide-out chassis design allows users to replace or upgrade memory and storage with little effort, giving the system flexibility usually seen in a full desktop setup.

This model includes a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot fitted with a “25 Gigabit NIC card” that supports several Ethernet options: two 25Gbps SFP+ ports, one 10Gbps Ethernet port, and one 2.5Gbps Intel i226-LM port.

For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 through an M.2 E-Key slot.

It also includes two USB4v2 Type-C ports capable of 80Gbps transfer with DisplayPort Alt Mode, along with one USB4 Type-C port offering 40Gbps transfer.

The setup also includes three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

A 350W power supply supports all this hardware, showing that the system targets demanding workloads in business PC setups rather than simple office tasks.

For users seeking a mini PC that can handle heavy multitasking or creative workloads, this model might deliver what they need.

Minisforum has not confirmed its price or release date, but the company is expected to reveal both soon.

