Odinn Omnia weighs 37kg and packs four Nvidia GPUs inside

Dual AMD EPYC processors deliver a combined 384 cores of performance

The system includes 6TB of DDR5 ECC registered RAM

Some pieces of hardware exist less to solve an obvious problem and more to test the outer limits of what anyone is willing to build.

The Odinn Omnia falls squarely into that category, combining data center scale components in a box that weighs around 37kg.

The system has carry handles, which technically allow it to be lifted, assuming the person attempting that lift has no plans for their lower back afterward.

Moving a data center

Calling the Odinn Omnia a portable PC requires a generous definition of portable and a forgiving sense of humor.

But for what it offers, the possibility of moving it around perhaps deserves that humor.

The Omnia inevitably brings to mind the luggable computers of the 1980s, such as the Compaq Portable.

These were considered mobile only because someone could move them between rooms without a forklift.

Those machines weighed far less than the Omnia and still earned their reputation as arm stretching beasts.

The difference now is scale. Where those early systems squeezed office computing into a suitcase sized shell, the Omnia compresses contemporary server hardware into a single enclosure and dares to call it mobile.

Inside the chassis, the Odinn Omnia includes specifications more commonly associated with dedicated server racks.

The system supports up to two AMD EPYC 9965 processors, allowing as many as 384 CPU cores in total.

Graphics acceleration scales to four Nvidia H200 NVL GPUs with up to 564GB of combined VRAM.

Memory capacity reaches 6TB of DDR5 ECC Registered RAM, while storage can extend to 1PB of NVMe SSD capacity.

The system specifies network throughput at up to 400Gbps, which is an unusual figure to associate with anything that has a handle.

The enclosure includes redundant Platinum rated power supply units and integrated cooling hardware.

This reinforces the idea that this device is first server grade equipment before it is a portable PC.

The presence of a 23.8 inch 4K display and a flip down keyboard feels almost whimsical, given the industrial intent of the hardware behind them.

Odinn showed the Omnia at CES 2026 this week, although public exposure so far remains limited.

Today, the company offers primarily a polished video demonstration rather than broad hands on verification.

Odinn has not confirmed pricing, but analysts expect a fully loaded configuration to approach or exceed $500,000 based on current component costs alone.

That estimate makes the idea of casually transporting the system even more surreal, especially in environments where asset control and security already present challenges.

The Omnia fits into a small category of intentionally strange computing devices, joining multi-screen laptops and extreme mobile workstations that seem designed as much to provoke disbelief as to solve practical problems.

It resembles a data center shrunk until it can technically be carried, even if few people would reasonably do so.

Whether that makes sense depends entirely on circumstances, but the shock value alone ensures it will be remembered long after the jokes about portable PCs wear thin.

