Weighing less than 1kg, the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition is one of the lightest business laptop offerings around today.

Unveiled at CES 2026, the device uses Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processors with up to 50TOPS NPU and optional 12Xe graphics, providing a powerful platform for sustained workloads in a thin and light design.

According to Lenovo, placing components on both sides of the motherboard improves heat dissipation, maintains 30W of continuous performance, and enables easier repairs compared with previous models.

Precision-crafted display and camera

The X1 Carbon Gen 14 features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS or 2.8K OLED display with up to 500 nits brightness, variable refresh rates, and EyeSafe technology.

The laptop includes a 10MP front camera with a wide 110° field of view and advanced distortion correction for professional-quality video calls.

Lenovo has expanded the haptic touchpad size while retaining the compact form factor, reflecting attention to user interaction and precision engineering.

The device provides three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A 3.2 port, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack.

Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and optional 5G or 4G CAT6.

Users can configure memory up to 64GB of LPDDR5x at 9600MT/s, with storage options up to 2TB on PCIe Gen 5 SSDs.

It includes a 58Wh battery that supports all-day usage in a thin chassis without adding excessive weight.

The X1 Carbon Gen 14 uses a carbon fiber and recycled material chassis and incorporates ThinkShield security, fingerprint and IR camera authentication, and a webcam privacy shutter.

The laptop weighs 996g, making it the lightest laptop in its class, while offering professional-grade durability and build quality.

Lenovo emphasizes sustainability through extensive use of recycled components in the cover, keyboard, battery frame, and packaging.

The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 Aura Edition shares many of these specifications and adds a 2.8K OLED touchscreen, magnetic stylus storage, and enhanced versatility for hybrid workflows.

This convertible weighs slightly more at 1.182kg but preserves the high-performance Core Ultra X7 Series 3 CPU capabilities of the Carbon Gen 14.

Lenovo has maintained a consistent release schedule for its Carbon series, launching the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, Gen 11, Gen 12, and most recently the Gen 13 Aura Edition over the past three years.

