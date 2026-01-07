ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition integrates a square display in a full all-in-one desktop

Intel Core Ultra X7 processors drive performance within a fixed workstation form factor

DeskView software extends the screen’s purpose beyond conventional display usage

At CES 2026, Lenovo unveiled the ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition, an all-in-one desktop PC built around a near-square display.

The system features a 27.6-inch QHD IPS panel with a 2560x2880 resolution, offering more vertical workspace than traditional 16:9 and even 3:2 layouts.

Square and vertical displays are not new, as products such as the LG DualUp monitor, JapanNext JN-IPS276SDQHD-HSPC6-CMS, Alogic 28-inch vertical monitor, and BenQ RD280U have already explored these formats.

Square display on a desktop PC

Lenovo’s approach differs by integrating the format directly into a full desktop PC rather than offering it as a standalone business monitor.

The 16:18 aspect ratio allows more content to be displayed vertically without scrolling, which may appeal to users working with documents, code editors, or large data tables.

Lenovo claims the format supports viewing two A4 pages simultaneously in portrait orientation, a scenario that widescreen displays handle less efficiently.

The near-vertical monitor uses a panel that covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space and includes an anti-glare coating.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, its 60Hz refresh rate and 300-nit brightness suggest the display prioritizes clarity and workspace over motion performance or high dynamic range output.

The ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition uses Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processors paired with Intel Arc graphics offering up to 12Xe GPU cores.

Memory configurations scale up to 64GB of LPDDR5x at 9600MT/s, while storage is supported through dual M.2 PCIe 2280 SSD slots.

It comes with Windows 11 and includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.

A standout feature is the optional Smart AI camera, which reaches up to 16MP and supports 4K video recording, including a physical privacy shutter and human presence detection, addressing privacy and security concerns common in enterprise environments.

Lenovo DeskView software allows physical documents placed in front of the display to be converted into digital files, extending the screen’s function beyond traditional display usage.

Audio is handled by four Harman Kardon-certified speakers and four microphones with intelligent noise cancellation.

The ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition can operate as both a PC and an external monitor simultaneously, splitting the screen to show content from two sources at once.

Port selection includes Thunderbolt, USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI 2.1, offering flexibility for external devices.

The system weighs over 7kg with the stand attached, reinforcing its role as a fixed workstation rather than a portable solution.

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES, and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2026 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from wireless TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI. You can also ask us a question about the show in our CES 2026 live Q&A and we’ll do our best to answer it.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok and WhatsApp for the latest from the CES show floor!