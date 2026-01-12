Lenovo Yoga Pro 27UD-10 monitor combines QD-OLED visuals and USB4 power

The monitor’s six-speaker system supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

A detachable 4K webcam defines the physical identity of the Yoga Pro 27UD-10

Lenovo unveiled the Yoga Pro 27UD-10 monitor at CES 2026, introducing a QD-OLED display with integrated audio, a detachable 4K webcam, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The 26.5-inch UHD business monitor uses a 3840 x 2160 QD-OLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is easy to identify this device by its detachable 4K webcam, which features a 1/1.8-inch Sony CMOS sensor mounted above the panel.

Detachable 4K webcam and conferencing hardware

The camera supports Deskview, allowing it to tilt downward and capture the workspace in front of the display.

Four integrated microphones accompany the camera, reducing reliance on separate audio accessories.

The webcam’s visibility is likely the most recognizable physical feature when seen in person - designed to expand the display of laptops, the Yoga Pro 27UD-10 features Color Sync Mode, which activates when paired with the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition.

The feature aligns both displays to a shared color space, aiming to reduce discrepancies when moving content between screens.

Color Sync activates automatically, although users can disable it manually through the monitor settings.

Outside compatible Lenovo systems, the display functions as a standard OLED 4K monitor without access to this synchronization layer, which limits the feature’s broader usefulness.

Its connectivity centers on USB4, delivering up to 40Gbps data transfer and 140W power delivery through a single Type-C cable.

The monitor also supports daisy chaining via DisplayPort in and out, alongside HDMI 2.1 support.

An integrated hub adds three USB-C and two USB-A ports, reinforcing the goal of minimizing peripheral clutter.

This monitor sits within Lenovo’s PureSight Pro branding and claims wide color coverage across sRGB, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB, alongside Delta E values below one.

Certification support includes DisplayHDR True Black 400 and peak brightness figures reaching up to 1000 nits in limited HDR scenarios.

Eyesafe 2.0 certification is also included, suggesting a focus on extended viewing comfort rather than raw luminance alone.

The Yoga Pro 27UD-10 includes six built-in speakers arranged across two channels, with four 7W drivers and two 3W units.

According to Lenovo, it is the only Windows PC monitor that supports both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The speaker system can operate independently or synchronize with the six-speaker array inside the Yoga Pro 9i, extending the perceived soundstage without the need for an external soundbar.

The Yoga Pro 27UD-10 is expected to launch in February 2026 with a starting price of $1,499.99.

This price places it firmly in premium territory, especially given that some features deliver maximum benefit only when paired with specific Lenovo laptops.

