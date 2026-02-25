Free Resident Evil Requiem: Edit by day, survive by night with Samsung's immersive 49in ultrawide video editing monitor deal

Big ultrawide monitors don’t come cheap, especially when they pack cutting-edge panel tech, but I've found a great deal on the Samsung 49" Odyssey G93SC Series Curved Monitor, now $900 (was $1229) at Amazon.

For a 49in QD-OLED display with high-end specs, that’s a huge deal with a $329 saving. Better yet, you get a free game code for Resident Evil Requiem, which launches on Friday. In fact, there's a load of high-spec Samsung monitors bundling the game at Amazon here.

The screen offers a 32:9 DQHD resolution of 5120 x 1440, essentially two 27in QHD screens fused into one seamless panel. The 1800R curve wraps around your field of view, which makes it ideal for immersive work setups and expansive timelines in your video editing apps.

QD-OLED technology delivers deep blacks and punchy color with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

So, beyond total immersion and a free Resident Evil game, what other specs does this beast of a monitor offer?

With DisplayHDR True Black 400 and HDR10+ support, darker scenes look rich without that washed-out glow you sometimes see on standard panels.

It runs at 240Hz with a 0.03ms GTG response time, so motion looks incredibly fluid, and it supports both G-Sync Compatible and FreeSync Premium Pro, keeping the panel and GPU in sync to reduce tearing and stutter.

Brightness is rated at 250 nits, and viewing angles hit 178 degrees, so color will hold up even when you’re off to one side. The matte finish helps cut glare in brighter rooms. Color coverage hits 99.3% DCI-P3, too.

You get HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, and a built-in USB hub, making it easy to hook up a desktop, laptop, or console without having to keep swapping cables.

The aluminum silver chassis looks clean and modern, and the stand offers height and tilt adjustment. It’s also VESA mount compatible if you prefer to connect it to an arm.

At 47.1in wide and just under 28lbs, it’s great for video editing, multitasking, and managing multiple windows at once, and it comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind.

