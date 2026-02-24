This 14-inch portable laptop screen extender with a 1080p FHD IPS display will massively boost your productivity — and it's cheaper than ever

Working on a single laptop screen can feel cramped, fast. If you’re juggling spreadsheets, video calls, documents, and chat windows, a screen extender can completely change how you work.

I’ve found a great deal on this this 14-inch model from from Aoker, which is down to $126 (was $160) at Amazon.

It adds a full FHD 1080p IPS portable display to your setup, and because it weighs just 1.3 pounds and is only 0.25 inches thin, it’s lighter than most tablets and slim enough to slip into your backpack.

Today's top portable monitor deal

Save $34.01 Aoker Laptop Screen Extender: was $159.99 now $125.98 at Amazon This ultra-thin 14-inch FHD IPS laptop screen extender adds a second display without adding bulk. Weighing just 1.3 pounds, it clamps securely to 13–17 inch laptops and connects via USB-C or HDMI. With sharp 1080p visuals and wide viewing angles, it’s ideal for multitasking, travel, remote work, and productivity on the go.

The 14-inch panel has a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, and wide 178-degree viewing angles. The matte finish helps reduce glare in bright offices or coffee shops.

It clamps securely to 13-17 inch laptops up to 0.25 inches thick. The reinforced foldable stand keeps it steady on uneven surfaces, whether you’re at an airport gate or a shared desk.

Setup is plug and play and the product includes USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and HDMI to USB-C cables. If your laptop supports video over USB-C, one cable handles power and display, and it also works with Thunderbolt 3/4, DisplayPort Alt Mode, and HDMI.

The aerospace aluminum back keeps it sturdy, and it even comes with a protective sleeve for travel.

This is an ideal choice for remote workers, students, coders, and finance professionals who want two screens but not two laptops. Extend or mirror your display and you'll be able to keep everything visible at once.

Compatibility covers Windows 10 and 11, macOS 10.15 and later, Android, Linux, and Chrome OS, and it comes with a 12-month warranty.

At $126 instead of $160, it will double your workspace without putting undue strain on your credit card.

For more picks, take a look at our round up of the best portable monitors we've tested.