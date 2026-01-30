Houston, we have a problem: working on a single screen can seriously limit your productivity. Between juggling apps, constantly alt-tabbing, and losing track of windows, it’s a workflow bottleneck most of us just accept.

Thankfully, the Blackview Triple Laptop Screen Extender solves that problem by giving you extra displays to spread your work out on, while also letting you live out your NASA mission-control fantasies without putting a black hole in your finances.

The extender attaches directly to your laptop and adds two 14.1-inch Full HD displays, instantly turning a standard setup into a three-screen workspace.

Today's top triple-screen extender deal

Each IPS panel offers a 1920 x 1080 workspace with 100% sRGB coverage, and solid brightness, making it well suited for productivity, creative work, coding, data analysis, or just keeping communication tools visible while you work.

The 16:9 aspect ratio and support for multiple display modes, including mirror, extension, portrait, and landscape, give you plenty of flexibility depending on how you like to work.

Despite looking like a hefty piece of kit, the whole unit weighs just 2 pounds and measures only 0.17 inches thick per screen. That means it’s genuinely portable, not something you'll ever regret putting in your bag.

It even comes with a carry case, so tossing it into a backpack for travel or hybrid work is easy. TÜV SÜD certification for low blue light also helps reduce eye strain during long sessions, which is important when you’re staring at three screens instead of one.

It’s fully plug and play with no drivers required, and Blackview includes every cable you might need, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and adapters, so you’re covered whether you’re using Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, or even compatible mobile devices.

It supports laptops from 13 to 17 inches and uses reinforced springs and non-slip pads to stay securely in place.

Normally priced at $399.99, the Blackview DCM6 is currently 38% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to a far more wallet-friendly $249.98.

