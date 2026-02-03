Get more screen space for less with this 16.1-inch Arzopa portable monitor — boasting a sharp 2.5K QHD display for only $140 right now

If you're looking for a portable second screen that does justice to your laptop or monitor, then you'll definitely want to check out Arzopa's 16.1-inch portable monitor, now $140 (was $200) at Amazon.

Beyond the boosted screen space, specs are great here, with a 2.5K resolution for extra detail you don't always get on similarly sized portable displays. And when it comes to balancing price and performance, Arzopa makes some of the best portable monitors we've tested for both work and play.

I can't recommend getting a second screen enough. A portable monitor can be a seriously useful, low-cost upgrade if you work on a laptop, travel frequently, or just want more screen space without committing to a full desk setup. Adding a second display makes it easier to keep reference material open, manage email and chat alongside documents, or extend your workspace when you’re away from home. It’s also a flexible option for small desks where a permanent monitor isn’t practical.

Today's top Arzopa portable monitor deal

Save $60 Arzopa 16.1'' 2.5k Portable Monitor: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon This 16.1-inch portable monitor features a 2560 x 1440 QHD matte display, USB-C and Mini HDMI connectivity, and a built-in kickstand. It works as a plug-and-play second screen for laptops and desktops, supports portrait or landscape use, and is lightweight enough for travel, with HDR support and a 180Hz refresh.

The 16.1-inch panel runs at a 2560 x 1440 resolution, much higher clarity than standard 1080p portable displays.

Text will appears sharper, and there’s more room for side-by-side windows, which will come in useful for writing, spreadsheets, and general multitasking.

The screen uses a matte finish to reduce reflections and reaches up to 400 nits of brightness, making it usable in a variety of lighting conditions.

Color coverage is rated at 107% sRGB, which will be helpful for photo work and content creation where accurate colors matter.

The monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate which is good for gaming, but will also make everyday scrolling, window movement, and video playback feel smoother and easier on the eyes, especially during long work sessions.

Arzopa also includes basic eye-care features aimed at reducing strain.

The monitor offers two full-function USB-C ports and a Mini HDMI input, allowing it to work with laptops, Macs, and desktop PCs using a single cable in many cases. It’s plug-and-play, with no drivers or software required.

The built-in kickstand lets you adjust the viewing angle easily, and the slim, lightweight design makes it easy to slip into a laptop bag.

At $139.99, this Arzopa portable monitor is a practical, low-cost option for expanding your workspace at home or on the go.