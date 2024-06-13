Forget about dual monitors — this gorgeous 28-inch square screen has a webcam, speakers, plenty of ports and can even charge your laptop

Alogic has unveiled a range of new business monitors that could help transform your work from home or office setup.

Unveiled at InfoComm 2024, the star of the show is the new 28-inch Vertical Monitor, which sports a rather unique truly vertical orientation, adjustable stand, detachable 1080p webcam, and 90W UCB-C charging for laptops.

Alogic says the monitor has a 16:18 aspect ratio which offers 33% more height for users to work with than an equivalent horizontal 4K display, and on the back, there's a USB hub with USB-A, two USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, an audio output, and RJ45 Ethernet.

Time for a vertical monitor?

The 2560 x 2880 display itself has a 60Hz refresh rate, making this more suited to work productivity than gaming (as the best gaming monitors can surpass 120Hz), and can hit 300 nits of brightness.

As you would expect, the vertical monitor supports Chromebook, MacBook, and Windows, and comes with a two-year warranty.

Alogic unfortunately hasn't given us a price or release date yet, so stay tuned for more information soon - although many of its other desktop monitors retail for between £700 and £1,400, depending on your setup.

For the more everyday desktop monitor fans

(Image credit: Alogic)

Alogic didn't stop there, however, and also announced a range of cool new monitors, many of which offer incremental improvements over its current crop.

The Clarity 27-inch UHD 5K monitor (pictured above) includes a touchscreen and premium color accuracy, for anyone who needs to color grade or carry out other creative tasks, and sports a stand that can tilt and swivel, too, as well as supporting HDR.

The company also unveiled two ultrawide monitors, the Edge 34" and Edge 40" Ultrawide QHD, which offer a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440, and is manufactured from 80% recycled aluminium, measuring 8mm thick.

There were also two portable monitors - Alogic took the wraps off the Xtend 15" and Xpand 17" portable 4K touchscreen displays. The displays have a slight resemblance to an iPad, albeit on a stand, and come with a protective cover to guard the display in transit to your next meeting, but again, there was no information on price or release date just yet.