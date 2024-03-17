World's largest monitor vendor misses crucial point in massive product launch — Dell new business displays eschew 4K resolutions, perhaps the biggest productivity booster of the decade

Dell has announced its new P-series of business monitors, targeting professionals and workers “looking to maximize their work productivity” - but despite the screens being available in a range of sizes, they don’t support 4K resolution, which seems like a strange choice in 2024.

There are seven models available - one 22-inch monitor, four 24-inch models (two of which include a USB-C hub), and two 27-inch offerings (one of which includes a USB-C hub).

All of the models only offer FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution with 100Hz refresh rate. While that may be adequate for many users, that resolution doesn’t come close to matching the clarity and detail provided by 4K, which is increasingly the standard for professional and home use.

Kind on the eyes

Despite this, the new monitors do offer several welcome features. They are certified by TUV Rheinland for 4-star eye comfort, reducing blue light emissions to 35% or less.

The screens offer a variety of connectivity options including HDMI, DisplayPort (in and out), RJ45 for wired Ethernet, and USB Type-C and Type-A ports.

Dell has also taken steps to ensure sustainability in its new monitors. They are designed using 85% post-consumer recycled and closed loop ITE-derived plastic, 50% recycled steel, 100% recycled aluminum, and at least 20% recycled glass.

The P-series Monitors are available starting from March 26, 2024, with prices ranging from $218.74 to $537.49.