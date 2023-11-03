Dell launches new eye-friendly displays for hybrid workers

Dell has lifted the wraps off a trio of new displays designed to reduce eye strain, to an extent it claims has never been achieved before.

The upgrade to its UltraSharp display range will see refresh rate double to 120Hz, helping to make browsing and streaming smoother, while the ambient light sensor promises to adjust brightness and color tone to suit the surroundings.

The displays also feature improved blue light-reducing technology, which Dell calls ComfortView Plus, bringing blue light exposure down from up to 50% to less than 35%.

Dell’s UltraSharp monitors are best-in-class

A pair of 27-inch monitors are the first to be five-star certified for eye comfort, accredited and developed by TUV Rheinland. The German company explained in a separate press release that the two monitors were the first to get full five-star ratings across its 15 testing categories – a requirement for the overall five-star rating.

These 27-inch monitors feature a 2560x1440 QHD display and a plethora of common port types, including USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, and Ethernet. The regular model ($479.99, available November 9) is joined by a Thunderbolt Hub monitor ($649.99, available November 9), which supports Thunderbolt daisy-chaining and power delivery of up to 90W.

A smaller 23.8-inch model (badged 24-inch) has also been announced in similar guises – with or without USB-C daisy-chaining and 90W power delivery, though only the more expensive model gets Ethernet connection. Both have 1920x1080 FHD displays and will cost $379.99 and $459.99, respectively, with order books opening on November 9.

The 24- and 27-inch displays are also available in video conferencing editions, benefiting from a built-in Sony STARVIS webcam, which is capable of recording in 2K QHD. They’re based on the lower-end displays, so don’t support daisy-chaining.

A final 34-inch monitor has been unveiled, which is only available as a Video Conferencing Monitor version, with the same 2K webcam. The WQHD curved display has an aspect ratio of 21:9 – an already-familiar setup for many widescreen monitor users.

The video conferencing displays will go on sale for $509.99 (24-inch, available November 30), $699.99 (27-inch, available December 7), and $949.99 (34-inch, available now).