Tired of running out of storage? This Orico 2TB NVMe SSD is just $88 (was $130) when you couple the Prime Day discount with the code ORICOSSD10. You'll just need to be quick, because Prime Day ends at midnight tonight.

If you're like me and you take photos of everything (although I am most definitely not a talented photographer) but are constantly plagued by the 'low disk space' notification - then this SSD could be the answer. For 2TB of storage, which is about the equivalent of 200,000 smartphone photos, this is a great deal.

We've reviewed Orico portable SSDs before - and they rate very highly, with great compatibility, high speed performance, and rugged durability. So, if you're working on the go or in the field, they're usually a good bet.

For more storage savings, head over to our massive round-up of the best Prime Day SSD, hard drive, portable SSD and external HDD deals.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see deals in your region.

Today's top Orico 2TB SSD deal

Save $42 Orico 2TB internal SSD: was $130 now $88 at Amazon Save $42 with coupon The Orico 2TB internal SSD comes highly rated and 2TB is more than enough for most users, and will capably handle everything from documents and game saves to large image and video files. Compatible with Windows and macOS machines, it hits speeds of up to 7000MB/s, and Orico specifically calls out its use for gamers and content creators dealing with large file storage and transfers.

This is the last day of Amazon Prime Day (yes, I know I keep saying it), so I don't expect this deal to hang around for long - and certainly not at this price.

You can also get 512GB and 1TB variants, which are discounted, but for the cost and capacity, the 2TB is the one I recommend choosing.

Reviews on Amazon are good, with users highlighting it's good for speeds, performance, capacity, and value for money.

For more savings on everything from laptops to headphones, visit our Prime Day deals hub for all the latest savings before Prime Day ends.