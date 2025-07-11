If you're a photographer and filmmaker like me, you know all too well how quickly your memory cards and portable storage fill up, especially with the best cameras today shooting high-resolution video and stills. It has, therefore, been my habit the last few years to pick up extra storage on Prime Day or Black Friday because that's always when the biggest discounts drop.

SanDisk is a personal favorite because its cards and SSDs have never let me down. My cameras use SD memory cards (as well as CFExpress B), being compatible with the latest and fastest UHS-II type – and there's the SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB (V60) U3 Class 10 for £58.99 at Amazon (was £111) – that's 47% off. In the US, that same fast card with 128GB capacity, and which can also handle 6K and 4K video recording, is available for just $31.98 (was $59.49).

Meanwhile, I prefer portable external SSDs to back up those big files and work from when editing – even though they are pricier than regular external hard drives. The quicker read and write speeds are essential for editing and worth the extra outlay. I've spotted a SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB SSD (1,000MBs) for £109.99 – that's 26% off – or the same SSD for $119.99 at Amazon in the US. I've included links to the best SanDisk deals below.

These are some of the amazing deals, more of which you can find over at our Amazon Prime Day live hub as Prime Day winds up – I'd act fast.

SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC card 128GB: was $59.49 now $31.98 at Amazon With 128GB of storage, V60 memory, and up to 280MB/s write speeds, this high-quality UHS-II Class 10 U3 card can handle 6K video recording and continuous burst shooting with ease. The range starts with a 64GB version and tops out at 1TB. There are also UHS-I V30 cards from 32GB, all the way up to UHS-II V90 with 512GB capacity, or the priciest of all – V90 versions.

SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC card 256GB: was £111.04 now £58.99 at Amazon With 256GB of storage, V60 memory and up to 280MB/s write speeds, this high-quality UHS-II Class 10 U3 card can handle 6K video recording and continuous burst shooting with ease. You'll find alternative capacity and specced cards via the same link, starting from UHS-I V30 cards with 32GB, all the way up to UHS-II V90 with 512GB capacity.

