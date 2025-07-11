One of our best electric toothbrushes is even more affordable thanks to this last-chance Amazon Prime Day deal
It's eco-friendly, and inexpensive
As we creep closer to the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, this is your final chance to secure some great finds across Amazon's endless range of deals, and your very last opportunity to get the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush.
One of our best electric toothbrushes has got a 25% price drop, and US shoppers can grab one for $89.25 (was $119), and similarly in the UK for £56.25 down from £75. But keep in mind, this is your very last chance before the end of Amazon Prime Day to take advantage of this opportunity.
Amazon Prime Day deal: product name (US)
Suri's eco-friendly electric toothbrush is now less than $100, or 25% off in Amazon's Prime Day event, but this is your last chance to score it while it's in the double digits. For a simple model, one of the most impressive aspects about it is it's 40-day battery life, which takes away the worry of having to charge it constantly.
Amazon Prime Day deal: product name (UK)
Similarly in the UK, Suri's sustainable electric toothbrush has had a 25% price drop taking it down to less than £60. If more advanced models sit out of your budget, or they just don't appeal to you, this electric toothbrush is a great basic alternative but still packs a punch with its sonic powers.
Simple yet highly effective, Suri's eco-friendly electric toothbrush sits high in our list of best electric toothbrushes. Though it doesn't have oscillating heads like its more advanced, but more expensive models, it's still a very powerful electric toothbrush packing 33,000 sonic vibrations per minute.
Performance and price aside, this is a great model if you're looking for a more sustainable electric toothbrush that can get the job done but will also keep your mind at peace when getting through its plant-based toothbrush heads.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
