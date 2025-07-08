Gone are the days when end of year sales were the best – and sometimes only – opportunities to save on electric toothbrushes. Prime Day is here to save the day, bringing with it some excellent deals on some of the best electric toothbrushes we've tested, like the Oral-B iO Series 9, now $208.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon US and now £199 (was £499) at Amazon UK.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

There are plenty of options on both sides of the pond for Amazon Prime Day, but I've whittled down the list to just five deals to represent all different price points, including models from trusted names like Oral-B and Philips, as well as a sustainable option from B-Corp certified Suri.

Electric toothbrush Amazon Prime Day deals (US)

Oral-B iO Series 5: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Is the iO Series 9 too dear for you? Get the Series 5 instead, which has many of the same features and is also bundled with a trio of toothbrush heads without AI position detection smarts. Plus, it comes with a travel case.

Best toothbrush deal Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500: was $269.96 now $149.96 at Amazon Record low - This is the real thing folks, a Prime Day bargain! The last time I can think of when this brush was so cheap was back in 2021. So if you want a smart brush with five modes and three intensity settings, plus stylish charging accessories, act fast!

Electric toothbrush Amazon Prime Day deals (UK)

Oral-B iO Series 9: was £499.99 now £199.99 at Amazon Let's take a second to be real, first; this isn't as big of a saving as it looks. The iO9 barely ever retails at its full £500 price point, more often at £250, so in actuality this is just a £50 saving. However, it's still a great value price for one of the top toothbrushes around, and comes bundled with ample accessories.

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £160.99 now £59.99 at Amazon Once again (spotting a toothy trend, here?) this isn't quite the saving it seems; the iO3 typically retails for around £100, but a £40 saving is still nothing to sniff at, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this brush. This is the brush I personally use at home, and I'm a big fan; it's a few years old but retains the newer toothbrushes' micro-vibrating bristles and pressure sensors.

Philips Sonicare 9900 Premium electric toothbrush : was £549.99 now £199.99 at Amazon Record-low: In a return to its lowest-ever price we first saw over Black Friday last year, this brush is as smooth and glossy as your teeth will be after a good cleaning. However, in reality this product rarely retails for £549; instead, it typically costs roughly £250. In our review we awarded it 4 stars for its real-time brushing feedback and travel-friendly build. Though we'd admit that this model heavily relies on its accompanying app, it doesn't take away from its customizable brushing experience and this mega price cut.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US