Your dentist will love you if you shop these Prime Day electric toothbrush deals – here are the 5 best I've found
Electric toothbrushes for all price points
Gone are the days when end of year sales were the best – and sometimes only – opportunities to save on electric toothbrushes. Prime Day is here to save the day, bringing with it some excellent deals on some of the best electric toothbrushes we've tested, like the Oral-B iO Series 9, now $208.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon US and now £199 (was £499) at Amazon UK.
There are plenty of options on both sides of the pond for Amazon Prime Day, but I've whittled down the list to just five deals to represent all different price points, including models from trusted names like Oral-B and Philips, as well as a sustainable option from B-Corp certified Suri.
Electric toothbrush Amazon Prime Day deals (US)
This deal offers a great low price on a solid, simple electric toothbrush with a built-in two-minute timer from Oral-B. It's an oscillating brush head rather than a sonic vibrating brush, but don't let that put you off; our sonic vs rotating toothbrush match-up found oscillating brush heads slightly more effective than the simpler sonic variety.
This Oral-B iO Series 9 deal brings the powerful, premium toothbrush with AI position detection down to nearly its lowest-ever price (which was $199 during Prime Day 2022). Sure, it's still pricey, but there's a reason it scored 4.5 stars in our review. You get a high-performing, oscillating, pressure-sensitive brush head and quick charge for nearly $100 off. Best of all, it's bundled with three extra heads as well.
There's a smooth 25% on this sustainability-focused electric toothbrush from B-Corp certified Suri at Amazon that's worth checking out. Scoring an impressive 4.5 stars in our full review thanks to its lengthy battery life and clever cleaning case, this is a deal worth chewing over.
Is the iO Series 9 too dear for you? Get the Series 5 instead, which has many of the same features and is also bundled with a trio of toothbrush heads without AI position detection smarts. Plus, it comes with a travel case.
Record low - This is the real thing folks, a Prime Day bargain! The last time I can think of when this brush was so cheap was back in 2021. So if you want a smart brush with five modes and three intensity settings, plus stylish charging accessories, act fast!
Electric toothbrush Amazon Prime Day deals (UK)
Let's take a second to be real, first; this isn't as big of a saving as it looks. The iO9 barely ever retails at its full £500 price point, more often at £250, so in actuality this is just a £50 saving. However, it's still a great value price for one of the top toothbrushes around, and comes bundled with ample accessories.
You can also save 25% on a toothbrush with sustainability in mind, with B-Corp-certified Suri's electric toothbrush. It's stylish, but built to be less wasteful; though that comes at the cost of an oscillating brush head. Still, we scored this eco-conscious toothbrush a commendable 4.5 stars in our full review. Replacements aren't hard to come by, as retailers like Amazon and Boots sell multi-packs of the toothbrush heads.
Once again (spotting a toothy trend, here?) this isn't quite the saving it seems; the iO3 typically retails for around £100, but a £40 saving is still nothing to sniff at, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this brush. This is the brush I personally use at home, and I'm a big fan; it's a few years old but retains the newer toothbrushes' micro-vibrating bristles and pressure sensors.
You know the drill by now; for most of last year, this brush generally retailed around £190, but in 2025 it's more often been £130. While its £112.99 discount price seems much less impressive at that scale, it's unlikely this product could sell for much less; we scored it 4.5-stars in our Oral-B iO Series 6 review for its whisper-quiet motor, excellent performance and helpful companion app.
Record-low: In a return to its lowest-ever price we first saw over Black Friday last year, this brush is as smooth and glossy as your teeth will be after a good cleaning. However, in reality this product rarely retails for £549; instead, it typically costs roughly £250. In our review we awarded it 4 stars for its real-time brushing feedback and travel-friendly build. Though we'd admit that this model heavily relies on its accompanying app, it doesn't take away from its customizable brushing experience and this mega price cut.
