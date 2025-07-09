We've given every one of these 29 products a 5-star review – and they're all on sale for Prime Day
This year's Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and the TechRadar team has been combing through it, looking for the real stand-out deals. Often, we look for the biggest discounts or lowest prices, because those can really change how good something is for value.
But there aren't enough hours in the day for us to test everything that's available on Amazon, so while we'd never recommend anything we're not confident in, we're not always able to tell you something is definitely good based on our experience.
So here, I've gone a different direction – I asked TechRadar's editors to highlight products they've seen in the Prime Day sale that scored five stars when we reviewed them
What's in this list was the best of the best at the time we reviewed it – the deals aren't always huge, but some are pretty damn big. And more importantly, we guarantee that these are all top-tier products.
Amazon Prime Day 5-star product deals in the US
With a massive 45% off this is definitely a deal to grab: the WH-1000XM4 are still the best over-ear headphones for most people thanks to their sound quality, noise cancelling, comfort and now, their price tag too. Here's our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.
In our five-star Nothing Ear (a) review, we lauded these buds for their zealous, expansive sound, brilliant ANC, and highly compact design. It's hard to believe that these are on sale for less than $70 this Prime Day – that's how good they are.
If you prefer newer tech, then you can get these class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 for over $100 off at Amazon. Given how good the older XM4 model is, you won't be surprised to discover that the XM5 is even better. They don't fold like the XM4s did, so that may be a deal-breaker for you. Otherwise, the XM5s are a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. But we'd probably go for the XM4s to save even more cash. Here's our 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 review.
Okay, so this isn't a massive discount. But when you consider that before the price cut these in-ears delivered five-star sound for just under seventy bucks, even this 10% discount makes them even more attractive. When we reviewed them we said they were great value for money, and now they're 10% greater. Here's our full 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones review.
In our gushing five-star Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we showered the speaker with praise for its great sound quality, external charging capabilities and already amazing price. Given that it's now available for just $55 in the Prime Day sale, you can bet that this is an offer not to be missed.
We love JBL's portable party speaker – as evidenced by our flowing JBL Flip 7 review – especially in its louder color options, and this excellent deal applies equally to the sober and searingly bright color options. With IP68 waterproofing, AI sound boost and a 16-hour battery, this is a great outdoor speaker.
There's lots to love about this retro-styled smart speaker, which has Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. And with nearly 50% off the list price, it's now very affordable. For your money you're getting deep bass, punchy and surprisingly loud sound, and multiroom capability too – read our JBL Authentics 200 review for more.
This has very briefly fallen to just $469 in the past, so this isn't a totally blockbuster deal – but it's a 5-star product and it's got a discount, so it's only right to bring it to your attention. The Mac Mini M4 is all the computer that 99% of us could ever need – it's really powerful, it's tiny, it's silent, macOS works beautifully, it's got lots of ports… read our full Mac Mini M4 review for more.
This excellent smartwatch is already amazing value, but you can save a further 20% off the sticker price on a model with either a red or black strap during Prime Day. Full-color maps, a stainless steel bezel, GPS and a 10-day battery life make for a fitness companion that far outperforms its cheap price. Read our full Amazfit Active 2 review.
In our full Nikon Z6 III review, we said "there’s an awful lot to like about the Nikon Z6 III" and noted particularly that "if you like to shoot action, sports, wildlife, the new autofocusing and fast sensor is really quite special." It's an incredible all-rounder, dealing with video just as well as stills, with excellent handling for both. It's been cheaper in the past by $100, but it's still a very tempting price for an elite camera.
Ninja's recent space-saving air fryer is a very tempting price right now, though I have to note that on two brief occasions, it's dropped as low as $149. This price is still below its usual price discount level, though. We loved it at TechRadar, scoring it full marks in our Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer review and even putting it in our best air fryer buying guide. Well-built and great-looking on any countertop, it offers five cooking levels across two drawers and two racks, while the 9.5L capacity is ideal for medium to big families.
The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our LG C5 review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.
The Samsung HW-Q990F was only released in May, but you can already grab it for $500 less with this awesome offer. The Q990F is a top-tier 11.1.4 surround sound system, which combines a main soundbar, two rears and a redesigned sub to elevate your movie nights to new heights. We gave it the full five stars in our Samsung HW-Q990F review.
LG's flagship S95TR soundbar system is $500 once again off in this deal. The S95TR is a 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with wireless surround speakers and subwoofer. In our LG S95TR review, we characterized its sound as "very robust," and also found its upmixing of stereo music to be "a treat." It has unique features that make it a perfect fit for LG TVs, but the S95TR will also sound good with any TV you pair it with.
The Razer Kishi Ultra is the best mobile controller available right now, featuring full-sized grips, smooth thumbsticks, Hall effect triggers, haptic feedback, and customizable RGB lighting. It can also connect to a ton of devices, even a PC if you use a cable. Read our full Razer Kishi Ultra review for the total low-down.
This is the cheapest price we've ever seen this headset, which works great with PC or PS5, and even has Dolby Atmos support. I'll let our five-star Corsair Void v2 review sum it up: "The Corsair VOID Wireless V2 is priced like a midrange gaming headset but impresses to the level of something considerably more expensive, and will be my go-to set of cans for the foreseeable future."
This has fallen as low as $76.99 in the past, so while this is a decent discount, it's nothing special. But the headset is, in fact, quite special – so it's very much worth considering at this price. In our Xbox Wireless Headset review, we said that it sets "a new auditory standard" and that it's "brimming with features and clever design decisions".
"An imaginative fantasy epic writ on a scale never before seen" – that's what we called this in our full Elden Ring review. It's been one of the most popular and impactful games of the last couple of console generations, and this is a great price for a world to really lose yourself in.
A great price for a huge action adventure that really shows off what the PS5 can do. Read our full five-star God of War: Ragnarok review for an in-depth look on why we like this game so much.
In our Kingdom Come: Deliverance II review, we called this RPG "incredibly immersive" with "a staggering level of freedom" within its "beautiful and authentic environments". The combat is excellent too, and we said it was "challenging but well-balanced".
The absolute definitive way to enjoy a PlayStation classic and one of the most emotional and enthralling games of the modern era. It's not quite the cheapest we've ever seen it, but it's certainly worth the investment at this attractive discounted price. Here's our five-star The Last of Us Part I review of the remake.
Use the coupon on the Amazon store page for this desk to save $111! We called this the "ultimate gaming desk" in our full Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk review, noting that we loved its 220-pound load weight, and its modular system.
The Samsung 990 Pro is our pick for the best SSD and it's now back down to its Black Friday price. Don't let the current retail price fool you – this SSD used to be over $200 for the same level of storage and performance. It comes with an optional heatsink for $24 more, which I recommend getting if you are lacking cooling or want to use this in your PS5. It reaches speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s at max performance, something we saw for real during testing. Even though it isn't PCle 5.0, it's still a super-fast and reliable SSD – as you can read in our full Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD review.
Amazon Prime Day 5-star product deals in the UK
This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these Sonys: they're usually £199 or more, and sometimes much more. £177 is not a lot of money for a very impressive set of Sonys with superb sound and excellent ANC, and while the XM4s have been around for a few years now they're still our recommendation as the best over-ear ANC headphones for most people. Here's our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.
In our five-star Nothing Ear (a) review, we couldn't get enough of the fun, energetic sound of these buds. On top of that, they have great ANC, a compact design, and an eye-catching look. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can grab these buds for less than £70, so don't miss out!
The most luxurious headphones don't often get deep discounts, and these are very new – so £40 off these flagship 'phones from B&W is a very welcome offer, if small. These are sensational over-ears with lossless streaming, eight-mic noise cancelling and superb comfort too. Our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 review explains why they're so good – good enough to beat out the Sony WH-1000XM6 as our top premium headphones right now.
It's refreshing to see a UK deal that's better than the US one, and that's exactly what we've got here: 1MORE's very impressive 5-star in-ears are 10% off in the US, but they're an even more tempting 21% off in the UK. At just under £70 they were a steal. At just over £55 they're a brilliant buy – our 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones review goes deeper into why.
These are the first-generation QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, hence the really big discount. And that means you're getting ANC that still embarrasses many competitors, along with immersive spatial audio that we described as "scarily good". These are still up there with the very best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy right now, and this is a very good price. Here's our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review.
The older XM4s are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £160 off! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively. We've recommended the XM4 over these on a purely value basis for a while, but for this low a price… they're tempting. Read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review for more.
The WF-C700N raised the bar when they burst onto the scene in April 2023. Are they still some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around? We'd say so, and you can see why in our five-star Sony WF-C700N review. As long as the lack of higher-res LDAC support or and on-ear volume control doesn't worry you (and at this price it really should not) they're an excellent buy – and this is a whole £10 lower than we've ever seen them.
In our five-star Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we said that we loved the great sound quality, charging features and its super low price. And now that price is even lower, dropping from around £60 to just over £45. It's a great little speaker for very little cash.
The best price for UK buyers depends on which colour you choose: while the black one is down to £109, some of the other colors have smaller discounts or no discount at all. That's a shame, but 16% off the black one makes this five-star party speaker an even better buy. It's got all-day battery and punches way above its size when it comes to sound quality and volume, as our JBL Flip 7 review explains.
Amazon's UK discount on this excellent smart speaker isn't as dramatic as it is in the US, but a 20% cut on the RRP isn't to be sniffed at and this is a brilliant home and travel speaker. The retro styling is a bonus but it's the punchy performance that makes this speaker special – here's our full JBL Authetics 200 review.
This is a record-low price on the latest Mac Mini, which is just a fantastic machine. The Mac Mini M4 is all the computer that 99% of us could ever need – it's really powerful, it's tiny, it's silent, macOS works beautifully, it's got lots of ports… read our full Mac Mini M4 review for more.