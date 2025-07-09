This year's Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and the TechRadar team has been combing through it, looking for the real stand-out deals. Often, we look for the biggest discounts or lowest prices, because those can really change how good something is for value.

But there aren't enough hours in the day for us to test everything that's available on Amazon, so while we'd never recommend anything we're not confident in, we're not always able to tell you something is definitely good based on our experience.

So here, I've gone a different direction – I asked TechRadar's editors to highlight products they've seen in the Prime Day sale that scored five stars when we reviewed them

What's in this list was the best of the best at the time we reviewed it – the deals aren't always huge, but some are pretty damn big. And more importantly, we guarantee that these are all top-tier products.

Amazon Prime Day 5-star product deals in the US

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $298 at Amazon If you prefer newer tech, then you can get these class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 for over $100 off at Amazon. Given how good the older XM4 model is, you won't be surprised to discover that the XM5 is even better. They don't fold like the XM4s did, so that may be a deal-breaker for you. Otherwise, the XM5s are a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. But we'd probably go for the XM4s to save even more cash. Here's our 5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 review.

JBL Authentics 200: was $379.95 now $199.95 at Amazon There's lots to love about this retro-styled smart speaker, which has Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. And with nearly 50% off the list price, it's now very affordable. For your money you're getting deep bass, punchy and surprisingly loud sound, and multiroom capability too – read our JBL Authentics 200 review for more.

Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon This excellent smartwatch is already amazing value, but you can save a further 20% off the sticker price on a model with either a red or black strap during Prime Day. Full-color maps, a stainless steel bezel, GPS and a 10-day battery life make for a fitness companion that far outperforms its cheap price. Read our full Amazfit Active 2 review.

Nikon Z6 III (body only): was $2,499 now $2,196 at Amazon In our full Nikon Z6 III review, we said "there’s an awful lot to like about the Nikon Z6 III" and noted particularly that "if you like to shoot action, sports, wildlife, the new autofocusing and fast sensor is really quite special." It's an incredible all-rounder, dealing with video just as well as stills, with excellent handling for both. It's been cheaper in the past by $100, but it's still a very tempting price for an elite camera.

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,676.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our LG C5 review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

Save 25% Samsung HW-Q990F: was $1,999 now $1,497 at Amazon The Samsung HW-Q990F was only released in May, but you can already grab it for $500 less with this awesome offer. The Q990F is a top-tier 11.1.4 surround sound system, which combines a main soundbar, two rears and a redesigned sub to elevate your movie nights to new heights. We gave it the full five stars in our Samsung HW-Q990F review.

LG S95TR Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $1,599.99 now $996.99 at Amazon LG's flagship S95TR soundbar system is $500 once again off in this deal. The S95TR is a 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with wireless surround speakers and subwoofer. In our LG S95TR review, we characterized its sound as "very robust," and also found its upmixing of stereo music to be "a treat." It has unique features that make it a perfect fit for LG TVs, but the S95TR will also sound good with any TV you pair it with.

Corsair Void v2 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $129.99 now $85.49 at Amazon This is the cheapest price we've ever seen this headset, which works great with PC or PS5, and even has Dolby Atmos support. I'll let our five-star Corsair Void v2 review sum it up: "The Corsair VOID Wireless V2 is priced like a midrange gaming headset but impresses to the level of something considerably more expensive, and will be my go-to set of cans for the foreseeable future."

Xbox Wireless Headset: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This has fallen as low as $76.99 in the past, so while this is a decent discount, it's nothing special. But the headset is, in fact, quite special – so it's very much worth considering at this price. In our Xbox Wireless Headset review, we said that it sets "a new auditory standard" and that it's "brimming with features and clever design decisions".

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: was $169.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Samsung 990 Pro is our pick for the best SSD and it's now back down to its Black Friday price. Don't let the current retail price fool you – this SSD used to be over $200 for the same level of storage and performance. It comes with an optional heatsink for $24 more, which I recommend getting if you are lacking cooling or want to use this in your PS5. It reaches speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s at max performance, something we saw for real during testing. Even though it isn't PCle 5.0, it's still a super-fast and reliable SSD – as you can read in our full Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD review.

Amazon Prime Day 5-star product deals in the UK

Save £52 Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC over-ear headphones: was £229 now £177 at Amazon This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these Sonys: they're usually £199 or more, and sometimes much more. £177 is not a lot of money for a very impressive set of Sonys with superb sound and excellent ANC, and while the XM4s have been around for a few years now they're still our recommendation as the best over-ear ANC headphones for most people. Here's our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299.95 now £189.05 at Amazon These are the first-generation QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, hence the really big discount. And that means you're getting ANC that still embarrasses many competitors, along with immersive spatial audio that we described as "scarily good". These are still up there with the very best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy right now, and this is a very good price. Here's our full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £219 at Amazon The older XM4s are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £160 off! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively. We've recommended the XM4 over these on a purely value basis for a while, but for this low a price… they're tempting. Read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review for more.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £55 at Amazon The WF-C700N raised the bar when they burst onto the scene in April 2023. Are they still some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around? We'd say so, and you can see why in our five-star Sony WF-C700N review. As long as the lack of higher-res LDAC support or and on-ear volume control doesn't worry you (and at this price it really should not) they're an excellent buy – and this is a whole £10 lower than we've ever seen them.

JBL Flip 7: was £129.99 now £109.99 at Amazon The best price for UK buyers depends on which colour you choose: while the black one is down to £109, some of the other colors have smaller discounts or no discount at all. That's a shame, but 16% off the black one makes this five-star party speaker an even better buy. It's got all-day battery and punches way above its size when it comes to sound quality and volume, as our JBL Flip 7 review explains.