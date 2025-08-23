Digital ID wallets: a secure solution to age verification or another privacy disaster?
"You can't build trust and security on a foundation of mistrust and surveillance"
Few things are as certain as age verification continues to appear everywhere on the internet. From the UK to the EU, US, and Australia, from adult-only sites to social media, gaming platforms, dating apps, and now even Google Search: we need to be ready to prove that we're over 18 to access a ton of websites.
Despite this being a work-in-progress plan for a while, the recent implementation of age verification requirements on the UK's digital soil made the need for truly private and secure solutions increasingly pressing.
However, a solution may already exist – a digital ID wallet. Some governments worldwide, the UK included, have already started working on their own national application. Yet experts warn that ID wallets aren't necessarily the one-click privacy and security fix that many might think.