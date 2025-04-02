The European Commission wants a backdoor for end-to-end encryptions for law enforcement

The EU is proposing a backdoor in E2EE for law enforcement

A more collaborative strategy is also being recommended for Europol

The move aims to bring EU member states together on security practices

A new internal security strategy has been unveiled by the European Commission including a roadmap regarding the “lawful and effective access to data for law enforcement” and on encryption.

The ProtectEU strategy aims to bolster the EU’s ability to “guarantee security for its citizens” and looks to produce a “sharper legal toolbox” with “increased information sharing and deeper cooperation”.

These new proposals will “enable law enforcement authorities to access encrypted data in a lawful manner, safeguarding cybersecurity and fundamental rights”, despite platforms like Signal threatening to remove products in countries rather than remove encryption protections.

ProtectEU

Privacy campaigners have condemned the British Government's recent backdoor request, with experts warning such a move "jeopardizes the security and privacy of millions."

This isn’t the first time the EU has proposed a backdoor for end-to-end encryption (E2EE), especially in regards to scanning messaging apps and communication platforms for abuse material.

The project also aims to establish Europol as “a truly operational police agency to reinforce support to Member States,” with a role “in investigating cross-border, large-scale, and complex cases posing a serious threat to the internal security of the Union,” making it more comparable to the FBI, for example.

As the EU is of course made up of 27 sovereign nations, and this comes with challenges in delivering a coherent and collaborative security strategy.

Since each state has its own law enforcement agencies, objectives, and budgets, effective safeguarding can be difficult - but the strategy aims to foster a “change of culture” to bring Europol members together.

“Safety is one of the key prerequisites for open, vibrant societies and a flourishing economy,” says Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

“That's why we are launching today an important initiative to better tackle security threats like terrorism, organised crime, surging cybercrime and attacks against our critical infrastructure. We will strengthen Europol and give law enforcement up-to-date tools to fight crime. But also researchers, businesses and even citizens can contribute to greater safety for all.”

