Worried about Chat Control? This website can help you get your say

A new citizen-led initiative can now help you have your say about the controversial EU child sexual abuse (CSAM) scanning bill

Experts are concerned about the negative impact the bill will have on citizens' communications privacy and security

The Danish version of the so-called Chat Control could be adopted as early as October 14, 2025

If you're in the EU, you can now take action against the controversial child sexual abuse (CSAM) scanning bill, which is currently being discussed in the EU Council, thanks to a new citizen-led initiative.

Deemed by critics as Chat Control, the proposal was first unveiled in May 2022 to halt the spread of CSAM content online by scanning all communications, especially those that are encrypted.

A proposal that has attracted strong criticism and pushback among experts and lawmakers alike, Chat Control has never been closer to passing. The Danish version of the bill could be adopted as early as October 14, 2025.