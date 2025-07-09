I've found 10 Prime Day deals on 5-star headphones, earbuds and wireless speakers – all reviewed and rated by our experts!
The best of the best, available for less
If like me you prefer the nicer things in life, you'll be painfully aware that 'nicer' often means 'more expensive' too – so if you've been looking for discounts on five-star speakers, headphones or earbuds, you've come to the right place.
• Check out all the Prime Day deals here
From high-end headphones to IEMs that punch way above their price tag, smart speakers and party speakers too, each one of the deals here concerns an audio product that we've reviewed and given the full five stars to.
These aren't the only Amazon Prime Day deals we've discovered, of course. But they're genuine discounts on products we'd buy with our own money, including some of our very favorite noise-cancelling over-ears and earbuds, portable speakers and IEMs. That means we'd recommend them at any price, so getting them for less simply sweetens the deal.
Amazon Prime Day five-star audio deals in the US
With a massive 45% off this is definitely a deal to grab: the WH-1000XM4 are still the best over-ear headphones for most people thanks to their sound quality, noise cancelling, comfort and now, their price tag too.
In our five-star Nothing Ear (a) review, we lauded these buds for their zealous, expansive sound, brilliant ANC, and highly compact design. It's hard to believe that these are on sale for less than $70 this Prime Day – that's how good they are.
We love JBL's portable party speaker, especially in its louder color options, and this excellent deal applies equally to the sober and searingly bright color options. With IP68 waterproofing, AI sound boost and a sixteen-hour battery this is a great outdoor speaker.
If you would prefer newer tech, then you can get these class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 for over $100 off at Amazon. Given how good the older XM4 model is, you won't be surprised to discover that the XM5 is even better. They don't fold like the XM4s did, so that may be a deal-breaker for you. Otherwise, the XM5s are a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. But we'd probably go for the XM4s to save even more cash.
Okay, so this isn't a massive discount. But when you consider that before the price cut these in-ears delivered five-star sound for just under seventy bucks, even this 10% discount makes them even more attractive. When we reviewed them we said they were great value for money, and now they're 10% greater.
In our gushing five-star Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we showered the speaker with praise for its great sound quality, external charging capabilities and already amazing price. Given that it's now available for just $55 in the Prime Day sale, you can bet that this is an offer not to be missed.
There's lots to love about this retro-styled smart speaker, which has Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. And with nearly 50% off the list price it's now very affordable. For your money you're getting deep bass, punchy and surprisingly loud sound, and multiroom capability too.
Amazon Prime Day five-star audio deals in the UK
The most luxurious headphones don't often get deep discounts, so £40 off these flagship 'phones from B&W is a very welcome offer. These are sensational over-ears with lossless streaming, eight-mic noise cancelling and superb comfort too.
It's refreshing to see a UK deal that's better than the US one, and that's exactly what we've got here: 1MORE's very impressive 5-star in-ears are 10% off in the US, but they're an even more tempting 21% off in the UK. At just under £70 they were a steal. At just over £55 they're a brilliant buy.
The best price for UK buyers depends on which colour you choose: while the black one is down to £109, some of the other colors have smaller discounts or no discount at all. That's a shame, but 16% off the black one makes this five-star party speaker an even better buy. It's got all-day battery and punches way above its size when it comes to sound quality and volume.
Amazon's UK discount on this excellent smart speaker isn't as dramatic as it is in the US, but a 20% cut on the RRP isn't to be sniffed at and this is a brilliant home and travel speaker. The retro styling is a bonus but it's the punchy performance that makes this speaker special.
These are the first-generation QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, hence the really big discount. And that means you're getting ANC that still embarrasses many competitors, along with immersive spatial audio that we described as "scarily good". These are still up there with the very best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy right now, and this is a very good price.
In our five-star Nothing Ear (a) review, we couldn't get enough of the fun, energetic sound of these buds. On top of that, they have great ANC, a compact design, and an eye-catching look. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can grab these buds for less than £70, so don't miss out!
This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these Sonys: they're usually £199 or more, and sometimes much more. £177 is not a lot of money for a very impressive set of Sonys with superb sound and excellent ANC, and while the XM4s have been around for a few years now they're still our recommendation as the best over-ear ANC headphones for most people.
The older XM4s are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £160 off! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively.
The WF-C700N raised the bar when they burst onto the scene in April 2023. Are they still some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around? We'd say so, and you can see why in our five-star Sony WF-C700N review. As long as the lack of higher-res LDAC support or and on-ear volume control doesn't worry you (and at this price it really should not) they're an excellent buy – and this is a whole £10 lower than we've ever seen them.
In our five-star Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review, we said that we loved the great sound quality, charging features and its super low price. And now that price is even lower, dropping from around £60 to just over £45. It's a great little speaker for very little cash.
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the UK - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Anker & Sony from £15.98
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £159.99
- Phones: up to 20% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £119
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: up to 25% off Huawei & Samsung
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.