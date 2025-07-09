I've found 10 Prime Day deals on 5-star headphones, earbuds and wireless speakers – all reviewed and rated by our experts!

If like me you prefer the nicer things in life, you'll be painfully aware that 'nicer' often means 'more expensive' too – so if you've been looking for discounts on five-star speakers, headphones or earbuds, you've come to the right place.

• Check out all the Prime Day deals here

From high-end headphones to IEMs that punch way above their price tag, smart speakers and party speakers too, each one of the deals here concerns an audio product that we've reviewed and given the full five stars to.

These aren't the only Amazon Prime Day deals we've discovered, of course. But they're genuine discounts on products we'd buy with our own money, including some of our very favorite noise-cancelling over-ears and earbuds, portable speakers and IEMs. That means we'd recommend them at any price, so getting them for less simply sweetens the deal.

Amazon Prime Day five-star audio deals in the US

JBL Flip 7: was $219.95 now $149.99 at Amazon We love JBL's portable party speaker, especially in its louder color options, and this excellent deal applies equally to the sober and searingly bright color options. With IP68 waterproofing, AI sound boost and a sixteen-hour battery this is a great outdoor speaker.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $298 at Amazon If you would prefer newer tech, then you can get these class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 for over $100 off at Amazon. Given how good the older XM4 model is, you won't be surprised to discover that the XM5 is even better. They don't fold like the XM4s did, so that may be a deal-breaker for you. Otherwise, the XM5s are a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. But we'd probably go for the XM4s to save even more cash.

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones: was $69.99 now $62.99 at Amazon Okay, so this isn't a massive discount. But when you consider that before the price cut these in-ears delivered five-star sound for just under seventy bucks, even this 10% discount makes them even more attractive. When we reviewed them we said they were great value for money, and now they're 10% greater.

JBL Authentics 200: was $379.95 now $199.95 at Amazon There's lots to love about this retro-styled smart speaker, which has Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. And with nearly 50% off the list price it's now very affordable. For your money you're getting deep bass, punchy and surprisingly loud sound, and multiroom capability too.

Amazon Prime Day five-star audio deals in the UK

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones: was £69.99 now £55.49 at Amazon It's refreshing to see a UK deal that's better than the US one, and that's exactly what we've got here: 1MORE's very impressive 5-star in-ears are 10% off in the US, but they're an even more tempting 21% off in the UK. At just under £70 they were a steal. At just over £55 they're a brilliant buy.

JBL Flip 7: was £129.99 now £109.99 at Amazon The best price for UK buyers depends on which colour you choose: while the black one is down to £109, some of the other colors have smaller discounts or no discount at all. That's a shame, but 16% off the black one makes this five-star party speaker an even better buy. It's got all-day battery and punches way above its size when it comes to sound quality and volume.

JBL Authentics 200: was £299.99 now £239 at Amazon Amazon's UK discount on this excellent smart speaker isn't as dramatic as it is in the US, but a 20% cut on the RRP isn't to be sniffed at and this is a brilliant home and travel speaker. The retro styling is a bonus but it's the punchy performance that makes this speaker special.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299.95 now £189.05 at Amazon These are the first-generation QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, hence the really big discount. And that means you're getting ANC that still embarrasses many competitors, along with immersive spatial audio that we described as "scarily good". These are still up there with the very best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy right now, and this is a very good price.

Save £52 Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC over-ear headphones: was £229 now £177 at Amazon This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these Sonys: they're usually £199 or more, and sometimes much more. £177 is not a lot of money for a very impressive set of Sonys with superb sound and excellent ANC, and while the XM4s have been around for a few years now they're still our recommendation as the best over-ear ANC headphones for most people.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £219 at Amazon The older XM4s are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £160 off! They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively.