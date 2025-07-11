Only a few hours left! Snap up Earfun's highly-rated earbuds and headphones for Prime Day – see my top picks on super-cheap deals
The best Amazon Prime Day Earfun deals still live right now
We don't have too much time folks! For those who need a super-quick bit of history, I first discovered Earfun in 2019, when testing (and ultimately giving an award to) the firm's breakthrough affordable earbuds. Since then, the firm has become a household name – and what a name(!) – in the world of excellent-value budget buds.
The company's audio lineup has since blossomed, branching out into talented over-ear headphones – and honestly, for these kinds of prices you simply cannot go wrong.
One word of warning though: today is your last day, so if you're reading this, time is of the essence! Amazon's sale must end at midnight on July 11
• See Amazon's full Prime Day sale
Not here for cheap Earfun headphones or buds? That's okay – see my Prime Day noise-cancelling headphones round-up or, for a more general tech deals roundup, head to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.
And now… the deals!
Amazon Prime Day Earfun earbuds and headphones deals, US
These earbuds are a solid update on the fantastic, yet ageing, Earfun Air Pro 3. They also have widespread higher-resolution Bluetooth codec support – working with both Sony's proprietary LDAC and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless – super-impressive for the money (although take note: these codecs are for Android, not for iPhone owners).
This 30%-off deal is the lowest price we've seen in the US to date on these excellent and highly-rated noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. As we said in our 4.5-star review of the Wave Pro, "It would be silly to ask for more from budget wireless headphones" and with a January 2024 release date, they're also relative new kids on the block. Oh, and their 80-hour battery means you're good for the long-haul. Our advice? This is one very good deal.
The EarFun Air Pro 3 are still some of the best cheap noise-canceling earbuds. Need proof? Sure: they're still our best budget pick in our best ANC earbuds roundup. See? In addition to their ANC, the lengthy battery life and excellent audio for the level make them a great deal for someone who wants affordable, comfortable all-rounder buds. They're also arguably a more cost-effective deal than their successors above, the EarFun Air Pro 4.
These wireless earbuds are excellent value at full price, but at 38% off they're the absolute definition of a steal. Not only do the Earfun Air 2 NC offer excellent audio quality for the money, but, as we said in our four-star Earfun Air 2 NC review, you're also getting tailored ANC. Okay, the design lacks a little refinement and we'd leave the Theater Mode alone, but for this price we'll absolutely overlook these minor flaws.
Yes, the look here is decidedly retro Bose QC35 II, and personally, I'm a fan. Also a plus: the price – just look at that 41% discount on a set of over-ears that only arrived in May of this year! They're not our favorite set of cans in Earfun's arsenal (we found the ANC modes a little confusing and the sound a bit middling), but for battery life, they're exceptional at up to 120 hours with ANC off, or 80 hours with it on! A solid discount on a trusted name in Bluetooth audio technology.
Amazon Prime Day Earfun earbuds and headphones deals, UK
These wireless earbuds offer good battery life, a pleasingly lightweight feel, and of course, fantastic value for money. They have wide-reaching higher-resolution Bluetooth codec support – using both Sony's proprietary LDAC and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless. And with this Prime Day deal, they'll set you back less than £60 – that's an offer not to be missed!
This 40%-off deal – yes, really! – is the lowest price we've ever seen on these excellent and highly-rated noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. As we said in our 4.5-star review of the Wave Pro, "It would be silly to ask for more from budget wireless headphones" and with a January 2024 release date, they're also relative new kids on the block. Our advice? This is one exceptionally good deal – and we haven't even mentioned the 80-hour battery!
The EarFun Air Pro 3 are still some of the best cheap noise-canceling earbuds. Need proof? Sure: they're still our best budget pick in our best ANC earbuds roundup. In addition to their ANC, the lengthy battery life and decent audio make them a great deal for someone who wants affordable, comfortable all-rounder buds. They're also arguably a more cost-effective deal than their successors above, the EarFun Air Pro 4.
These wireless earbuds were already excellent value, but at a whopping 40% off they're the absolute definition of a steal and the cheapest we've ever seen for this model. Not only do the Earfun Air 2 NC offer great audio quality for the money, but, as we said in our four-star Earfun Air 2 NC review, you're also getting tailored ANC. OK, the design lacks a little refinement and we'd leave the Theater Mode well alone, but for this price we'll absolutely overlook these minor flaws.
Yes, the look here is decidedly retro Bose QC35 II and personally, I'm a fan. Also a plus: the price – just look at that 43% discount on a set of over-ears that only arrived in May of this year! Why the heavy discount? Well, they're not our favourite set of cans in Earfun's arsenal (we found the ANC modes a little confusing and the sound a bit middling) but for battery life, they're exceptional at up to 120 hours with ANC off, or 80 hours with it on. A solid discount on a trusted name in Bluetooth audio technology –especially if you've got a long-haul flight coming up.
How can I help you choose which to buy? Well, we've got reviews! Let's get granular…
- Earfun Air Pro 4 review
- Earfun Air Pro 3 review
- Earfun Wave Pro review
- Earfun Air 2 NC review
- Earfun Tune Pro review
Again, you may see a deal on another set of Earfun buds or even cans out there.
Why isn't that deal listed here, in my curated Prime Day Earfun deals roundup? Simply because I wouldn't buy them or that I haven't reviewed them – so if you see it here, it already means I rate the deal.
Good luck out there music lovers – and stay cool this Prime Day!
