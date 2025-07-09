Prime Day is in full swing, and its running until July 11 this year. If you're on the hunt for a delicious deal on some noise cancelling headphones, boy do I have an offer for you! Yes, the Anker Soundcore Space One Pro are just $113 (was $199) at Amazon US and only £119 (was £149) at Amazon UK.

Even after I'd finished reviewing the Soundcore Space One Pro, I found myself continuing to use these cans extensively. Why? Because they offer surprisingly strong sound quality, great ANC, and an ultra-compact folding design. At well over 40% off in the US and at 20% off in the UK, there really is no better time to get your hands on these background noise-nixing headphones.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Anker Soundcore Space One Pro (US)

Anker Soundcore Space One Pro: was $199 now $119 at Amazon With a price cut of well over 40%, the time is right to get your hands on the Anker Soundcore Space One Pro. They serve up seriously enjoyable, highly tuneable audio, very solid ANC, and brilliant battery life to boot. This offer applies to both the Jet Black and Cream White color variants – don't miss out on this lowest-ever price deal!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Anker Soundcore Space One Pro (UK)

Anker Soundcore Space One Pro: was £149 now £119 at Amazon Sure, the deal on these headphones is a little lighter in the UK, but £119 is still a great price for these cans. They plate up punchy bass, detailed mids and natural highs. But on top of that, they supply very good ANC, an intelligent folding design and amazing comfort – what's not to love? At 20% off, this is the best price I've seen on these headphones, so make sure to grab them now!

In my Anker Soundcore Space One Pro review, I described them as "superb-sounding wireless headphones crammed with features". That's because they offer clear, customizable audio, support for 'hi-res' Bluetooth streaming with use of the LDAC codec, and a companion app filled with a range of functions.

That's right, you can download the Soundcore app for free, and it opens up a ton of fun features. There's EQ adjustment, Dolby Audio, customizable button controls, and so much more. My personal favorite option, though, is HearID. This assesses your personal tastes and hearing capabilities to suggest the perfect sound calibration – something that even some of the best headphones don’t offer.

Combine all of that with a generously padded design and 40 hour battery life (with ANC on), and its clear: this really is a fantastic price for such talented headphones. So, don't miss out on this awesome Prime Day deal, grab the Anker Soundcore Space One Pro today.

