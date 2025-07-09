I've been in love with my Sony headphones for two years now – and you'll fall for them too with this Prime Day deal

Prime Day is in full swing, and will run all the way through to July 11 this year. We've spotted some incredible deals, but one that's wowed me in particular is on some of my favorite headphones – and I've simply got to tell everyone. The Sony WH-CH720N are only $78 (was $149) at Amazon US and just £67 (was £99) at Amazon UK.

That's right. These sensational Sony cans can be yours for less than $80 / £70, which is unbelievable value for money. I've personally owned these headphones for two years, and adore their clean, expressive audio output, extensive suite of features, and comfortable over-ear fit.

I'll talk a little more about this tantalizing offer down below, but if you want to discover some other brilliant bargains, head on over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony WH-CH720N (US)

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $78 at Amazon If you want that signature Sony sound and great active noise cancellation at an easy-to-swallow price, this deal was made for you.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony WH-CH720N (UK)

Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £67 at Amazon I own and love these great Sony mid-rangers. They've got everything you need, from detailed, clear audio all the way through to effective ANC tech. They also offer a comfortable, secure fit, making them ideal for on-the-go use.

In our Sony WH-CH720N review we heaped praise on these headphones for their beautifully balanced sound, impressive ANC, and exhaustive set of features. It's unlikely to surprise you, then, that they hold the title of 'best budget' option in our guide to the best Sony headphones.

My personal favorite feature on the WH-CH720N is Sony's DSEE upscaling. This essentially takes a lower-quality audio file – like one you'd find on Spotify – and refines it, so that you get higher-res audio over Bluetooth. Pretty neat, right?

There's so much to love about these cans, and if you want to experience the wonders of Sony sound for less, I'd highly recommend taking advantage of this deal while you still can!

More Prime Day Sony headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $183 at Amazon At almost half price, this is a deal for the ages. The WH-1000XM4 are still the best over-ear headphones for most people thanks to their sound quality, noise cancelling, and comfort – combined with what is now an outrageously low price.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £229 now £168 at Amazon Over in the UK, you can also score a deal on these legendary Sony headphones. Even five years after launch, these once class-leading over-ear headphones are still excellent, boasting brilliant audio quality, adept ANC and a comfy design.

