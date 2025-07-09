I absolutely adore the Sony WH-1000XM6 and use them almost every day. They're the kings of noise cancelling, but also round things off with awesome audio output, an endless supply of smart features, and a comfy fit. And thanks to the Prime Day sales, you can grab the Sony WH-1000XM6 for $428 (was $449) at Amazon US. Sorry, UK folks, no deal for you...but that's ok, because I have some better offers for you.

• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale

See, even if you are in the US, it has to be said that a 5% off deal is pretty... uninteresting. Sure, you can get $20 off what are easily some of 2025's best headphones. But if you want to score some truly incredible savings, I have some better bargains for you. Yes, you can snag the Sony WH-1000XM5 for just $298 (was $399) at Amazon US and only £219 (was £379) at Amazon UK. Additionally, you can land the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $183 (was $349) at Amazon US or as little as £168 (was £349) at Amazon UK.

I'll speak a little more about the deals on Sony's flagship headphones past and present, but if you're interested in finding what else is on offer, head on down to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony WH-1000XM6, US

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $449 now $428 at Amazon You can grab the Sony WH-1000XM6 right now for 5% less, bringing them down to $428. As I said in my review, these offer class-leading ANC, fantastic sound quality, and a truly exhaustive list of features. But realistically, this deal isn't all that impressive. I'd still recommend the XM6 if you've got the cash, but if you're on the hunt for a real bargain, check out some alternative offers below.

In my Sony WH-1000XM6 review, I showered these headphones with praise for their audio engineer-influenced sound signature, best-in-class ANC, and exceptionally intuitive touch controls. If you want a pair of the best noise cancelling headphones, you truly can't go wrong with these, and I'll happily recommend them whether on sale or not!

But if you're looking for some mouth-wateringly good discounts this Prime Day, I'm not sure a 5% off saving is going to cut it. Instead, I've found some unbelievably great bargains on the XM6's predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the Sony WH-1000XM4. You can find deals on those below, so why not take a scroll...

More Prime Day Sony headphones deals, US

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon Even after the launch of the WH-1000XM6, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are still a great pair of headphones. I mean, we did give them a five-star review, so you know they mean business! I've used them many times myself and have to say they impressed with awesome ANC, bass-heavy sound, and plenty of features. This Prime Day, they're more than $100 off – now that's a saving worth shouting about!

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $183 at Amazon It was once written that a pair of headphones would come, and that they would change the game. And my, oh my, did the Sony WH-1000XM4 come. These cans were met with critical acclaim when they launched – acclaim that's easily survived the test of time. Here at TechRadar, we still consider this model the best headphones for most people, due to their still up-to-scratch audio, noise-nixing ANC, and secure over-ear fit. At almost 50% off, you're getting a deal for the ages here.

More Prime Day Sony headphones deals, UK

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £219 at Amazon I know, it really is hard to believe. But the awesome Sony WH-1000XM5 are more than 40% off this Prime Day, meaning you can snag them for almost half the price of the newly released Sony WH-1000XM6. Woah! This deal in particular includes the soft carry case rather than a hard case, but that should be plenty good enough for on-the-go use.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK