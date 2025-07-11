It's your last chance to land a ludicrously good deal this Prime Day, and if you're looking for some new headphones, I have an unbelievable offer for you. Yes, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are just $248 (was $399.99) at Amazon US and only £219 (was £379) at Amazon UK.

This is the lowest price I've seen these sensational Sony cans drop to in the US, and a near-low in the UK too. If you want show-stopping noise cancellation capabilities, fantastic sound quality, and a sleek look, all rolled into one – this is the offer for you.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 (US)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $248 at Amazon You can get the spectacular Sony WH-1000XM5 for $150 off at Amazon thanks to the Prime Day sales. Given how good the older XM4 model headphones are, you won't be surprised to discover that the XM5s are even better. Sure, they don't fold like the XM4s did, but for me, they look sleeker, feel more comfortable, and sound that little bit sweeter. At 38% off, you're netting a saving of $150, so don't miss out!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 (UK)

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £219 at Amazon OK, so this deal will mean you get the soft carry case rather than the sturdier hard alternative, but with a saving like this, I wouldn't worry too much! The wonderful Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones may not fold up like their predecessor (and now, successor), but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively. At 42% off – yep, 42% – you're netting a legendary saving.

In our five-star Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we showered these wireless headphones with praise for their top-notch audio performance, noise-crushing ANC, and fantastic companion app features. That's right, just download Sony's Sound Connect app and you'll open up a ton of options on your XM5 cans.

Just a few standout features include: LDAC and DSEE, for higher-res listening over Bluetooth; ambient sound mode, for when you want to hear more of your surroundings; and rich EQ adjustment options.

With savings this big, it's hard to ignore the Sony WH-1000XM5. Yes, their successor, the Sony WH-1000XM6 have landed (and we love them), but they're barely discounted for Prime Day. So, if you want to snag huge headphones savings before Prime Day disappears, this is my top pick!

