Vacation? Sony's top noise-cancelling earbuds just dropped to their lowest ever price and at 40% off, they'll make flights a breeze

In the market for some premium wireless earbuds before that flight later this month – but need a bit of help on that premium price-tag? I've got you. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are now just $179.99 at Amazon (was $299.99), which is the cheapest we've ever seen them listed for.

The deal applies to all three finishes of the Sony WF-1000XM5 too, so you get to pick from either the black, silver or 'smoky pink' colorways, all for a never-seen-before $120 off the list price.

If you're looking to take your on-the-go noise-nixing experience to the next level, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are a great option. From their strong battery life of eight hours, bijou and oh-so-pocketable design, solid active noise cancellation and gifted sound (with all of Sony's flagship audio tech stuffed into them), they're a no-brainer at this price.

Today's best Sony WF-1000XM5 deal

Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds: was $299.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Sony's newest flagship wireless ANC earbuds are now a huge 40% off at Amazon – that means they're $120 off and cheaper than they've ever been. And for a flagship set of buds from a class-leader, that's not to be sniffed at. You'll get built-in Alexa functionality and touch controls, Sony's top-tier upscaler to make even Spotify streams sound great and LDAC better-quality audio support to boot. The WF-1000XM5 are easy to wear and easy to throw in a pocket, but the audio quality belies their diminutive build. Heading on vacation? These Sony buds are a great shout for this money.

In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved that these small, stylish earbuds boast LDAC support (Sony's proprietary higher-resolution audio codec – if you've got a decent Android phone, you'll have it), the firm's top-tier DSEE upscaler and Bluetooth 5.3. Battery life is also competitive, and the sound is 100% bona fide Sony quality.

When they launched, the WF-1000XM5 had a steeper price tag than their predecessors, meaning we weren't initially quite so blown away. But for this 40%-off asking fee, there's really so much to shout about.

You'll also get to adjust EQ settings, set up 360 Reality Audio and adjust those useful ANC settings. Although they're a little older in the space now, having arrived in July 2023, their undeniable quality and class means they're still highly competitive in today's packed market.

If you'd like to weigh up the competition, I've got guides to the best earbuds, the best noise-cancelling earbuds and best budget wireless earbuds for your consideration. Otherwise, click through to the best prices across all retailers – but remember, the deal I recommend is right there, above this text.

