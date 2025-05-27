Quick! You still can grab the much-loved Sony WH-CH520 headphones for under $40

Being able to buy the top brands for the price of lesser-known options isn’t something that happens every day. And even though the Memorial Day sales are behind us, it is still possible today with this bargain on a pair of headphones. Right now, you can buy the Sony WH-CH520 at Amazon for $38 (was $59.99).

This is the lowest price the cans have been, with the Sony WH-CH520 usually dropping to around the $48 mark. That’s still good value, but inching under the $40 mark reminds you why the headphones are in our look at the best cheap headphones and proving very popular.

These headphones punch above their weight significantly and offer some features that you usually only find on much pricier models. One of the better headphone deals around, they’ll suit your walks, gym sessions, or simply when you’re relaxing at home listening to music.

Today’s best cheap headphones deal

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH520 offer all the essentials you need. There’s high-quality sound with the Sony Headphones Connect App that allows you to tweak the EQ, and an impressive up to 50 hours of battery life. Not all headphones offer a multipoint connection, but these do, so they’re simple to use between two devices. There’s also fast pairing and the Sony WH-CH520 are super comfortable to wear all day long.

In our Sony WH-CH520 review, we called them “some of the best cheap headphones you can buy”. They provide “superb value” along with “very well-balanced sound” and great audio customization.

The on-ear design may not be for everyone, and noise isolation could be better, but it's hard to fault them for the price. Look for pricier Sony headphones like the CH720 if you need ANC, but for most people, these will do very well for the relatively low cost.

Sony is a big name in the best wireless headphones world, and that’s reflected in the WH-CH520 while remaining very affordable if you’re on a tight budget.

If you can afford to spend more, check out the Sony WH-1000XM5 deals now that the XM6 headphones have launched. For Apple users, take a look at the AirPods deals happening as well or maybe take a look at the Bose headphone deals going on.