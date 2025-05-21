Sony's awesome latest cheap earbuds and headphones hit record-low prices in Amazon's Memorial Day sale

If you want a great pair of affordable earbuds or on-ear headphones, Sony's got you covered in the Memorial Day sales, with two models that I'd thoroughly recommend – both got 4.5-star reviews from us – dropping to their lowest-ever prices.

First up are the very new Sony WF-C710N noise-cancelling earbuds for just $89 (was $119), their first-ever major discount. We said these have the most powerful active noise cancellation you can get for the price, so they're even better value at this reduced price.

Then there's the Sony WH-CH520 on-ear headphones for $38 (was $59), which is a return to the lowest price we've seen. I reviewed these, and praised them for how well balanced the sound is despite the low price.

I'd call both of these bargains with these discounts – especially the noise-cancelling WF-C710N earbuds, if you're looking for something to add some calm while traveling or when out and about.

Today's best Sony headphones deals

Sony WF-C710N earbuds: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Get the best noise cancellation from any earbuds under $99, plus a load of other smart Sony features, plus great sound quality. This is the first discount we've seen on these buds since their March launch, and it's a great deal.

Sony WH-CH520 headphones: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon Sony's cheapest headphones offer great balance and refinement to the sound, all in a super-light on-ear design. They've been this price a few times since their launch, but never cheaper, so we happily recommend this deal.

Looking through this year's Memorial Day sales so far has been a bit frustrating – I see lots of good offers on the likes of Bose and Sony's more premium headphones, but almost all are uniformly $20 above their cheapest price ever, which I find… remarkably specific.

But these two are just straight-up the cheapest I've seen them, with prices at which I heartily recommend buying them if you're looking for something in this budget range.

We said in our Sony WF-C710N review that "Sony has truly upped its game" with these earbuds, especially when it comes to the active noise cancellation.

Audio Editor Becky Scarrot said "On a packed commuter train, I drifted off into my own happy bubble of music. I genuinely didn't expect the blissfully quiet backdrop they served up."

They're also great for sound quality and features, and we rated them nearly top marks for value even at full price – so with this discount, they're a steal.

I wrote our Sony WH-CH520 review myself, and what impressed me about Sony's cheapest headphones was the focus on the sound, which I described as delivering "excellent balance, plenty of detail, and easy to listen to."

They're also very lightweight, with good cushioning to the earpads to aid comfort. Despite that, you get a 50-hour battery life – though bear in mind that there's no noise cancellation here.